Mercy Kyallo, sister to media personality Betty Kyallo has for the first time spoken on their alleged beef.

Speaking during an interview with Massawe Japanni, Mercy who did not want say much about her current relationship with her sister Betty said that she has been receiving messages from fans on the same.

She went on to say that brotherhood is complicated and brothers and sisters often have disagreements.

Mercy Kyallo speaks on beefing with her sister Betty Kyallo

“Ukweli ni najua tuko na mashabaki wengi Kenya hii na unapata mashabiki wanatuandikia hata DM wanatuambia msikosane but nilisema ntasema tu kidogo. Maneno ya undugu ni nyingi sana na sisi wote tuko na ndugu, n ahata marafiki wanajua tu wapendanao ni wao wakosanao pia. Ni maneno ya undugu,” she said.

Mercy Kyallo however, stated that she is very happy for her sister Betty for launching her business Flair by Betty at the new offices.

She mentioned that she has been supporting her in many other ways that the public might not know of.

“I am so happy for my sister hata yeye mwenyewe anajua mahali ako, I’m so happy and hata nyumbani we are so happy for one another and all our wins na huwa sisi wote tunasupportiana all through… Ukiangalia familia kutoka nje na ukiangalia kutoka ndani, ni vitu tofauti kabisa. Familia kutoka ndani watu wako na wewe kila siku support si ile siku ya mwisho… support comes in so many ways,” said Mercy Kyallo.

Her words came after fans poked holes into Betty and Mercy Kyallo’s relationship after conspicuously missing Betty Kyallo’s daughter Ivanna’s birthday as well as Betty’s big launch of Flair by Betty.