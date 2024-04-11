The sports category has moved to a new website.

They're nice - Mic Cheque host Chaxy shares experience of dating older women

Lynet Okumu

Chaxy, one of the hosts of the popular Mic Cheque Podcast, has dived into his personal life, shedding light on his preferences when it comes to romantic relationships.

Chaxy, one of the hosts of the popular Mic Cheque podcast, recently dived into his personal life, shedding light on his preferences when it comes to romantic relationships.

In a revealing conversation on the Iko Nini Podcast, shared on April 11, Chaxy delved into why he doesn't mind dating older women and his outlook on marriage.

Chaxy expressed his appreciation for the calm demeanor and unique perspectives that older women bring to relationships.

Despite his fondness for older companionship, he also emphasised the importance of enjoying the vibrant energy and excitement of younger partners.

For Chaxy, it's not about age but rather about the connection and understanding shared between individuals.

"Older women are nice bro. They are calm. But also like a 25-year-old lady mwenye we can go out and have some fun. The way I love to live my life is just a love perspective and there's just a perspective older women can give me and there's a perspective older women can give me," he said.

When questioned about the age gap in his relationships, Chaxy revealed that he has been involved with women who are six to seven years older than him.

Reflecting on his experiences, he remarked, "I've had younger girls who are amazing. I've also had a few older women who are amazing. I think it all comes down to vile mtaelewana, what you like or what I like, and how we make the whole thing work."

Regarding his stance on marriage, Mwaxy maintained an open-minded approach, indicating that while he is not actively pursuing it, he remains receptive to the idea if it aligns with both partners' desires and goals.

He explained, "I probably could but it's not paramount or a priority for me. If I meet someone and it's something that makes sense to both of us and we want to have whatever partnership we want then am open to it."

Addressing societal taboos surrounding discussions about past relationships, Chaxy shares his stance on the issue of body count.

He advocates for a non-judgmental approach, emphasising that the number of past partners should not define or dictate the value of a person.

Chaxy, alongside his colleagues and friends Mariah and Mwaas, hosts the Mic Cheque podcast

