A good number of Kenyans have traveled up-country for the Christmas holidays with the aim of spending some quality time with their families.

Milele FM presenter Jalang’o is among celebrities unwinding in the village and he decided to use his Instagram to show-off the exquisite mansion he has built in the village.

In a series of posts, the comedian shared photos of his new village home that is near completion saying, “Pole Pole tu. Progress soon Shags will be shags.”

Check out Jalango’s Costly Mansion in the village (Photos)

Most sort after Emcee

The media personality who is now one of the richest celebrities around is a classic case of grass to grace, as he grew up in a humble home.

Their lives were so humble that his dad had to fundraise to send him to high school where he wore his first pair of shoes.

Currently he is among the most sort after Emcee’s in the country, with at least 5 gigs on his name every week.

A good number of celebrities have been investing in their rural areas, with the aim of owning a worthy place to call home.

Obinna's Mansion

On Monday, Comedian cum Nation Presenter Oga Obinna also shared photos of his beautiful rural home, located in Maseno, Kisumu County.

The photos put up by the comedian had a short and precise caption that reads, “Chilling in my Small Nest”.

Photos of Obinna’s new home attracted lots of congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and fans who were happy with his progress in life.