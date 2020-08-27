Milly and Kabi WaJesus disclose the worst thing they have been told on Social Media

Celebrity couple and YouTubers Milly and Kabi WaJesus have for the first time opened up about the worst thing they have ever been told on social media.

Speaking during a recent interview, the WaJesus family said that the time they were just about to reveal the gender of their child, people created many controversial stories around the gender of their baby.

According to Milly WaJesus, some said bad things to them, and the worst of all was when someone said that they would give birth to an abnormal child.

This according to Milly made her feel like not having her innocent child in the limelight and for this reason, it took them longer to even reveal the face of their son Taji.

“There’s a time just when we were about to reveal the gender of our baby we didn’t know the gender and we wanted it to be something special so people created controversy and stories around the gender reveal ikafika point people wanatutumia very bad things. Mtu anasema manjifanya mtazaa mtoto abnormal that one was the worst and it even made me feel like not putting my baby out there because they are just an innocent soul. That’s why we took so long before revealing our baby,” narrated Milly WaJesus.

Handling trolls

Milly who also talked about dealing with online trolls said that they decided to never listen to anyone’s opinion, whether they claim to love them or hate them.

This according to them, helps them focus on their end goal because listening to the trolls will only distract them from doing what they need to do.

“We decided to die to people’s opinions. Whether people say how much they love us or how much they hate us we die to whatever people are saying because we have a goal and we know what we are doing. Tukifocus na watu wengine watatu distract. We try as much as we can to ignore sometimes tunawajibu hao haters saa zingine tunawaambia tunawapenda,” said the WaJesus.

