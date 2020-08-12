Comedian Terence Creative’s wife Milly Chebby and YouTuber Maureen Waititu have launched a joint show dubbed ‘This is Mamiz’.

The show that launched on Tuesday will air on YouTube channels of the two ladies who command a cult like following on social media.

Milly and Maureen announced the coming of the show via their official social media pages.

Maureen Waititu

“Today a new baby premieres on our @youtube at 3pm please catch @maureenwaititu and I as we bring you MAMIZ... Click Link on our Bios to Watch ,Subscribe and Press Notification Bell See you at 3pm My Notification Geng Geng,” said Milly Chebby.

Ms Waititu on her part said, “@millychebby and I have finally brought our baby #MAMIZ to life! It primieres on both our @youtube channels at 3pm today! Click Link in our Bios to Watch ,Subscribe and Press the Notification Bell! See you at 3pm!”

On the show, This is Mamiz, the two, Milly and Maureen talk about their motherhood experiences and challenges they have faced raising their kids as new mothers.

Milly Chebby

They also share their life experiences in general with their audiences and how they have worked their ways around difficult periods in their lives.

The new show answers questions by many of their fans who have been wondering why Maureen and Chebby have been hanging out a lot, lately.

Video