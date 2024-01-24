The sports category has moved to a new website.

Entertainment

Mixed reactions after NRG Radio pulls off surprise birthday dance for their boss [Video]

Pulse Live Writer

The video has sparked debate about the balance between vibrant youth culture and professional decorum.

A recent video from NRG Radio Uganda has set social media abuzz, featuring a popular Ugandan dance influencer in a moment that's caught the public's eye for more than her dance moves.
The video, filmed in the NRG Radio Uganda studio on January 22, shows the influencer delivering a cake to a senior boss at the company, but it's her dance routine that has sparked debate among netizens.

The video captures a lively scene within the NRG Radio Uganda studio. The influencer, known for her dynamic dance skills, enters with a celebratory cake for one of the station's senior bosses.

However, it's not the sweet gesture that's turned heads. As the beat drops, she begins a dance routine that includes briefly sitting on the boss's lap, drawing cheers from the staff.

This particular move has ignited a flurry of reactions online, with some calling the dance 'questionable' and 'cringe-worthy.'

The online community hasn't held back, with social media users voicing a spectrum of opinions. While some find the dance harmless and in the spirit of fun, others question the appropriateness of such interactions in a professional setting.

The incident has raised questions about the balance between vibrant youth culture and professional decorum.

Below are some of the comments from social media users

