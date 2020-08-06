WCB boss Diamond Platnumz and Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan’s daughter Princess Tiffah is celebrating her fifth birthday today (6 August, 2020).

Friends and family members from Diamond and Zari’s side have been sending birthday messages to Tiffah, who is one of the most followed celebrity kids across the world.

One of the things that has however, caught the attention of many was Zari’s comment on Diamond Platnumz’s birthday message to their first born daughter.

Diamond and Zari's daughter Princess Tiffah

“Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life..... words can't Express how much i love you my tee.... @princess_tiffah ❤🌹❤,” Diamond captioned a video of Tiffah saying he had not called to talk to her all day.

Mama Tee then commented on the singer’s post with emojis of a queen and love (👸 💕), and as is usually the case, Tanzanians had to make a big deal out of it.

A spot check by Pulse Live indicated that Zari’s comment had attracted over 250 responses from the fans, some asking that they rekindle their love and raise their kids together, while other fans praised Zari for putting aside her differences with the baby daddy.

Here are some of the reactions;

