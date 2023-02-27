ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

How strangers have made the 'King of Smiles' frown

Fabian Simiyu

Mohammed Alby aka King of Smiles has quit recording videos with strangers on the streets starting today

Mohammed Alby aka King of Smiles
Mohammed Alby aka King of Smiles

Mohammed Alby aka King of Smiles has announced that he has ceased recording his content with strangers after several people sued him for making them smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The content creator who loves speaking in parables and let someone crack the joke out of it says he has been sued severally and that has triggered him to stop creating his content around strangers.

"After I post the next few videos I have in my gallery, I will never do a video with any stranger in Kenya. I'm completely done with spreading smiles because at the end of the day what it's gotten me is making me not even want to see another day.

Mohammed Alby aka King of Smiles
Mohammed Alby aka King of Smiles Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Azziad claps back at critic claiming her work is indecent

"I've held on for so long. I've shot so many videos in the past months bringing smiles to people yet I'm sinking mentally so badly because I'm getting sued for making someone smile," explained Alby.

The content creator has shared a court notice on his Instagram page while still wondering how he is being targeted for making people smile.

Alby claims that what he is going through has affected him mentally since he has worked hard to build his own brand only for other people to drag him down.

"I'm tired of having to smile and keep being positive out there yet I'm in the worst mental state I have ever been in. You're all alone in this world fellow youth.

READ: I've had enough! - Willy Paul responds to claims that he has neglected his mother

Even when you try to do good, it's a hungry society ready to break you down and destroy what you've worked toward. I just felt the need to vent out because I'm genuinely going crazy and I don't deserve this," concluded Alby.

Several Kenyan content creators including musicians have been complaining about the harsh environment in the country citing fellow creators are fighting them behind the scenes.

Mr Seed complained of the same today that some Kenyan artists are trying to sabotage his musical career despite him doing honest work.

"I am a creative who has always worked hard to give my fans the best. Every project I release has always been special, and together with my team, we have always wished to do it the right way.

Singer Mr Seed
Singer Mr Seed Singer Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya

Mr Seed concluded by stating that tampering with his work won't stop him from releasing hits and it won't change the fact that his fans love him.

Have Kenyan artists and content creators turned against themselves?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jimal Rohosafi launches football tournament in Nairobi

Jimal Rohosafi launches football tournament in Nairobi

How strangers have made the 'King of Smiles' frown

How strangers have made the 'King of Smiles' frown

Nasra Yusuff delivers food aid, speaks out against negligent North Eastern leaders

Nasra Yusuff delivers food aid, speaks out against negligent North Eastern leaders

Mr Seed issues stern warning to Kenyan artists tampering with his work

Mr Seed issues stern warning to Kenyan artists tampering with his work

Family shares details behind accident that claimed life of TikToker Baba Mona

Family shares details behind accident that claimed life of TikToker Baba Mona

Azziad claps back at critic claiming her work is indecent

Azziad claps back at critic claiming her work is indecent

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style

Miracle Baby's girlfriend, Carol Katrue, shares truth about why he quit TV

Miracle Baby's girlfriend, Carol Katrue, shares truth about why he quit TV

American rapper Soulja Boy threatens to harm Wizkid

American rapper Soulja Boy threatens to harm Wizkid

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Ali Kauleni Hassan

Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Marie-Claire: Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn footballer

From left: Khaligraph Jones, Tanasha Donna and Willy Paul

Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians