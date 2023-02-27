How strangers have made the 'King of Smiles' frown

The content creator who loves speaking in parables and let someone crack the joke out of it says he has been sued severally and that has triggered him to stop creating his content around strangers.

"After I post the next few videos I have in my gallery, I will never do a video with any stranger in Kenya. I'm completely done with spreading smiles because at the end of the day what it's gotten me is making me not even want to see another day.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I've held on for so long. I've shot so many videos in the past months bringing smiles to people yet I'm sinking mentally so badly because I'm getting sued for making someone smile," explained Alby.

The content creator has shared a court notice on his Instagram page while still wondering how he is being targeted for making people smile.

Alby claims that what he is going through has affected him mentally since he has worked hard to build his own brand only for other people to drag him down.

"I'm tired of having to smile and keep being positive out there yet I'm in the worst mental state I have ever been in. You're all alone in this world fellow youth.

Even when you try to do good, it's a hungry society ready to break you down and destroy what you've worked toward. I just felt the need to vent out because I'm genuinely going crazy and I don't deserve this," concluded Alby.

Several Kenyan content creators including musicians have been complaining about the harsh environment in the country citing fellow creators are fighting them behind the scenes.

Mr Seed complained of the same today that some Kenyan artists are trying to sabotage his musical career despite him doing honest work.

"I am a creative who has always worked hard to give my fans the best. Every project I release has always been special, and together with my team, we have always wished to do it the right way.

Singer Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya

Mr Seed concluded by stating that tampering with his work won't stop him from releasing hits and it won't change the fact that his fans love him.