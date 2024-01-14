Morin Actress breaks down in tears after her business is robbed and vandalized

The content creator who ventured into business with a newly launched game hub took to social media to share her ordeal.

She shared a video showing the business premise in a bad state, noting that it is sad to see all her hard work and investment go to waste at the hands of the unknown people who raided the place.

"I never show vulnerability like this., I am always tough, I can handle things but this one was so overwhelming. I faced my worst fear after opening my game hub.

I have been robbed of almost everything today. All the sleepless nights, the struggles, kujinyima, now is nothing, I am so heartbroken. This is too much. Pray for me.' Morin Actress wrote on Instagram.

The emotional content creator walked her fans through the damage, getting them to appreciate the extent of the damage and at one point squatted on the floor, unable to proceed.

Wires hanging loosely, damaged lights and items scattered on the floor and seats could be seen in the video.

She broke down in tears as she came to terms with the losses as fans encouraged her not to give up on her dreams of being a successful businesswoman.

A section of her fans even volunteered to raise funds for her to replace the stolen equipment and fix the damage.

Wahukagwi: Oh nooooooo… I’m so sorry my dear 😢 may God give you back 100 fold 🙏🏿🙏🏿

Shiphiraofficial: Woiyeee this so sad and heartbreaking aki 😢😢😢 Am so sorry.

anita_soina: So sorry Morin 😢😢🫂🫂🫂 it will be fine ! Give us the Till 🙏🙏😭

joynjoki__: May God provide double what you had🫂❤️

sherylgabriella: All will be fine❤️ So sorry

she_be_jackiecollections: Aki those who did this I know they are here ...May you never know Peace ..you and your Generation...Morin it shall be well

wambui_kajim: Woiya ,,,pole sana ,,may God give you peace and reward you in multiple ways