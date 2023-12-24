The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
MP weds in colourful ceremony with Ruto’s brother as best man [Photos]

Charles Ouma

The MP heaped praises his wife who he fondly referred to as the jewel of his heart and a friend after the wedding that was attended by high-ranking government officials, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi

David Samoei, Abraham Kirwa, Fresiah Kirwa, and Carol Kitur during Mosop MP Abraham Kirwa's wedding on December 23, 2023
David Samoei, Abraham Kirwa, Fresiah Kirwa, and Carol Kitur during Mosop MP Abraham Kirwa's wedding on December 23, 2023

Mosop Member of Parliament Abraham Kirwa and his wife, Fresiah Kirwa walked down the aisle in a colourful wedding ceremony on Saturday, December 23.

The MP said “I do” to the mother of his two children at a church wedding that was attended by close friends and relatives.

The wedding was attended by high-ranking government officials, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and a host of MPs.

Mosop MP Abraham Kirwa with his wife, Fresiah Kirwa during their wedding in Nandi on December 23, 2023
Mosop MP Abraham Kirwa with his wife, Fresiah Kirwa during their wedding in Nandi on December 23, 2023
Also present were President William Ruto's brother David Samoei and his wife Carol Kitur.

David and Carol who walked down the aisle a few days ago were the best couple at the wedding as the MP and his bride embarked on the next phase of their union.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Nandi Women Representative Cynthia Muge, and Aldai MP Marianne Kitany were also present at the wedding.

Groom heaps praises on his bride

The legislator took to social media to share the good news, heaping praises his wife who he fondly referred to as the jewel of his heart and a friend.

"The big day has come and gone. "I do" was said. Roses and colors of love reigned. Gifted with the jewel of my heart, a friend. The mother of my two beautiful kids, Fresiah Kirwa," the UDA lawmaker wrote.

Mosop MP Abraham Kirwa with his wife, Fresiah Kirwa during their wedding in Nandi on December 23, 2023
Mosop MP Abraham Kirwa with his wife, Fresiah Kirwa during their wedding in Nandi on December 23, 2023

After the church wedding, the couple retreated to a grand reception in which they donned traditional Kalenjin attire with the bride donning a beaded headband to complete the look.

Entertainment at the reception was a blend of Kalenjin cultural heritage and modernity with traditional dancers entertaining guests.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and other guests at the wedding of Mosop MP Abraham Kirwa
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and other guests at the wedding of Mosop MP Abraham Kirwa

For David and Carol, it was an opportunity to welcome another couple into matrimony for the first time as husband and wife, having wedded only a week earlier.

David Ruto walked down the aisle on Friday, December 15, 2023 in a glamorous event that was attended by President William Ruto and his wife, First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto among other high-profile guests.

The invites-only event was attended by close family and friends with photos taken during the glamorous wedding making rounds on social media.

The luxurious wedding took place at the Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club in Nanyuki on Friday.

Charles Ouma
ADVERTISEMENT

