Mother-in-law actress Jacqy popularly known as Tina has welcomed a bouncing baby Boy into her family.

An excited Tina shared that good news via her Instagram page, saying she prayed to God for a man and He gave her Son.

“I asked God to give me a man who will always love me. So he gave me a SON” reads Tina’s post.

Mother-in-Law actress Tina welcomes Baby Number 2 (Photo)

In another post via her Insta-stories, Tina who is now a mother of two disclosed that she welcomed her bundle of Joy on June 19, 2020 but kept it a secret from the public.

Tina’s cousin cum actress Catherine Kamau aka Celina also congratulated the actress for being blessed with a healthy son.

“Congratulations to my beautiful sis @jacqytina can’t wait to meet our little prince . Am so happy for you” shared Kate Actress.

Congrats

Netizens also joined the conversation showering the actress with lots of congratulatory messages.

“nycewanjeri “❤️❤️❤️❤️ the beauty ....🙌🙌🙌”

abelmutua “Yooooo!!!!!! Sareee!!!! Congrats dear!!! Hii imenipata off!!!!”

phil_director “Congratulations🎉🎉🎉🎉🙌🙌🙌”

rowziewambuirowzie “Congratulations beautiful @jacqytina 👏🙌🔥”

damssymumo.dm “Congrats hun...😘😘am soo happy for you hope one day I'll meet u both...❤️u always😘”

jessicak.felix.9 “Yaani me nakupenda tena sana dada .. congratulations, keep working hard snd smart, you inspire me.😍😍😍😍😍”

simeon.ariga “Congratulations wishing you and your new born son good health”

millymax_kambua “Congratulations sweetie❤️❤️❤️🙏”

iamkate_wairimu “Beautiful dear!! Welcome baby!! More blessings”

elishibakaranja “Wah seriously! Congratulations my dear...”

mercybaya “Congratulations beautiful.met you the other day at the gyna and we immediately picked a conversation. Such a great soul..”

chikuta_doris “Aaaw... Congratulations yummy mummy 😘”

nashkibs “I was glad to make your Baby Shower Cake😘😘😘”

jackishii_reborn ‘Congratulations namesake,👏👏 uko mrembo sana 😘😘”

sharcile “@jacqytina I am so jealous and happy for you...aki you were my pregnant Buddy for number one...all the best”