A Rihanna documentary detailing private life in the works at Amazon

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

A Peter Berg documentary based on Rihanna is currently in the works at Amazon Prime.

rihanna après son accouchement

The documentary titled ‘Rihanna Volume 1’ has reportedly taken four years to film and delayed twice due to the songstress’ tight schedule and pregnancy.

While it’s unclear If it will feature Rihanna’s much publicised pregnancy, multiple media outlets have reported that it would follow private, never-seen-before details of her life, career, her philosophies on work, family and love.

Speaking on the documentary, director Peter Berg shared in an interview with Collider,

The Rihanna doc is something I’ve been working on with her for almost four years now,” he said. “Amazon’s gonna release it summer next year (2021), sometime hopefully around the Fourth of July. It’s been a really epic journey, the past four years with her.”

She’s a remarkable woman, who everyday seems to grow and branch out into new businesses and new endeavors at a rate that it’s almost hard to keep up with,” he said.

So, every time we think we’re going to finish the movie and put it out, she does something like start a fashion line like Fenty, or her lingerie line, or her skin care line,” Berg continued.

She’s firing on all cylinders, she’s making new music now and she’s having so much success in business and she’s such an entrepreneur that we’re letting it grow, but we are gonna try and close it up in the spring and release it in the summer.”

Amazon reportedly paid $25 million to acquire the rights to the documentary.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

