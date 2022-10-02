RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Abel Mutua 'fried' as Roast House closes curtains for Season 1

Amos Robi

Roast House has also featured other celebrities such as Boniface Mwangi Sanaipei Tande, Kagwe Mungai, Nviiri, Nameless, Bensoul, Avril, Prezzo, P-Unit, and Jua Cali.

Stand Up Collective Comedians during the Roast of Abel Mutua
Stand Up Collective Comedians during the Roast of Abel Mutua

Content creator Abel Mutua was the last man on the frying pan as the curtains of the first season of Roast House drew to a close.

Recommended articles

'Mkurugenzi' as he is popularly known got to experience the wrath of comedians from Stand-up collective who threw jabs at the filmmaker and actor.

'Roast House' is streaming on Showmax and has had ten episodes that have featured 11 popular personalities from different fields in society. The comedy show premiered in July 2022, and has the roasts of Boniface Mwangi, Sanaipei Tande, Kagwe Mungai, Nviiri, Nameless, Bensoul, Avril, Prezzo, P-Unit, and Jua Cali.

Abel Mutua during the recording of the final episode of Roast House
Abel Mutua during the recording of the final episode of Roast House Abel Mutua during the recording of the final episode of Roast House Pulse Live Kenya

Mutua was the last man facing the hot seat as comedians from stand-up collective such as Ciku Waithaka, George Waweru, Ruth Nyambura David Macharia, Maina Murumba, John Ribia, Eric Lu Savali, Bashir Yusuf, Emmanuel Kisiangani, Maina Munene, Stan Saleh, Jack Nanjero, Davy Kimanzi, and Darren Collins.

George Waweru, for instance, attacks Abel from his content side saying he quit alcohol but that didn’t stop him from telling incoherent stories.

Philip Karanja and Abel Mutua during the Roast of the latter
Philip Karanja and Abel Mutua during the Roast of the latter Philip Karanja and Abel Mutua during the Roast of the latter Pulse Live Kenya

Episodes of the show are recorded at Number 7 Club and are co-produced by Eugene Mbugua’s D&R Studios and Stand-Up Collective’s team of comedians that includes Doug Mutai; Ty Ngachira, host of NTV’s primetime show Too Much Information with Ty Ngachira; Amandeep Jagde, and Justine Wanda.

Abel Mutua and Eugene during the recording of Roast House
Abel Mutua and Eugene during the recording of Roast House Abel Mutua and Eugene during the recording of Roast House Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'County 49' beats 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' to make history on Showmax

Eugene said, “Roast House is funny, brutal, honest and a mirror reflection of our society, and that reflection is sometimes not pretty.”

'Roast House' is among shows streaming on Showmax including shows such as 'Kyalo Kulture' and 'County 49'.

The streaming platform also announced a partnership with NBCUniversal Formats to debut the Nairobi franchise of the 'The Real Housewives’.

The Real Housewives of Durban on Showmax
The Real Housewives of Durban on Showmax Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Veteran actor Ainea Ojiambo reveals why he is always the 'bad guy' in movies

The 'Real Housewives of Nairobi' builds on the success of other African franchises like The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, which was one of the 10 most streamed domestic series on Showmax in 2019, as well as Durban (RHOD) and Lagos (RHOLagos), which both broke records on the platform and were trending #1 on Twitter in their respective countries.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Abel Mutua 'fried' as Roast House closes curtains for Season 1

Abel Mutua 'fried' as Roast House closes curtains for Season 1

Sarah Kabu congratulates Akothee, challenges single women to learn from her

Sarah Kabu congratulates Akothee, challenges single women to learn from her

Exclusive-It is a gift to my fans Genge Pioneer, Nonini opens up on his new track

Exclusive-It is a gift to my fans Genge Pioneer, Nonini opens up on his new track

Bien claps back at Eric Omondi

Bien claps back at Eric Omondi

Karen Nyamu's savage response to accusation of stealing husbands

Karen Nyamu's savage response to accusation of stealing husbands

I didn't build a brand for you to misuse me-angry Akothee blasts Kenyans

I didn't build a brand for you to misuse me-angry Akothee blasts Kenyans

Anerlisa Muigai's reaction after finalizing divorce with Benpol

Anerlisa Muigai's reaction after finalizing divorce with Benpol

Lilian Ng'ang'a on relationship with Juliani, Harmonize divorce case and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Lilian Ng'ang'a on relationship with Juliani, Harmonize divorce case and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Pray for Bahati-Ringtone tells fans as he opens on Bahati's 'new project'

Pray for Bahati-Ringtone tells fans as he opens on Bahati's 'new project'

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte in Netflix ' Bridegerton' Spin off [Twitter]

Netflix drops teaser for Bridgerton spinoff 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Reynolds and Jackman

Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Stand Up Collective Comedians during the Roast of Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua 'fried' as Roast House closes curtains for Season 1