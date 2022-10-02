Abel Mutua 'fried' as Roast House closes curtains for Season 1

'Mkurugenzi' as he is popularly known got to experience the wrath of comedians from Stand-up collective who threw jabs at the filmmaker and actor.

'Roast House' is streaming on Showmax and has had ten episodes that have featured 11 popular personalities from different fields in society. The comedy show premiered in July 2022, and has the roasts of Boniface Mwangi, Sanaipei Tande, Kagwe Mungai, Nviiri, Nameless, Bensoul, Avril, Prezzo, P-Unit, and Jua Cali.

Abel Mutua during the recording of the final episode of Roast House Pulse Live Kenya

Mutua was the last man facing the hot seat as comedians from stand-up collective such as Ciku Waithaka, George Waweru, Ruth Nyambura David Macharia, Maina Murumba, John Ribia, Eric Lu Savali, Bashir Yusuf, Emmanuel Kisiangani, Maina Munene, Stan Saleh, Jack Nanjero, Davy Kimanzi, and Darren Collins.

George Waweru, for instance, attacks Abel from his content side saying he quit alcohol but that didn’t stop him from telling incoherent stories.

Philip Karanja and Abel Mutua during the Roast of the latter Pulse Live Kenya

Episodes of the show are recorded at Number 7 Club and are co-produced by Eugene Mbugua’s D&R Studios and Stand-Up Collective’s team of comedians that includes Doug Mutai; Ty Ngachira, host of NTV’s primetime show Too Much Information with Ty Ngachira; Amandeep Jagde, and Justine Wanda.

Abel Mutua and Eugene during the recording of Roast House Pulse Live Kenya

Eugene said, “Roast House is funny, brutal, honest and a mirror reflection of our society, and that reflection is sometimes not pretty.”

'Roast House' is among shows streaming on Showmax including shows such as 'Kyalo Kulture' and 'County 49'.

The streaming platform also announced a partnership with NBCUniversal Formats to debut the Nairobi franchise of the 'The Real Housewives’.

Pulse Live Kenya