Supastaz: New movie made by Kenya's DCI [Trailer]

The film titled Supastaz was shot in the Kibra and Mathare Valley, and is largely made up of a cast of young children from different low-income neighbourhoods in Nairobi.

DCI partnered with Kibra-based children's art group One Fine Day for the film which premiered on April 7 at the Prestige Cinema in Nairobi.

The Plot of 'Supastaz'

Supastaz is based on events around a nine-year-old girl who is seeking to enroll in a dancing competition alongside her friends.

What appears to be a joyous endeavor for the children turns catastrophic as a child trafficking cartel targets the competition for its next victims.

The premiere of the movie was graced by the DCI Director-General George Kinoti, German Ambassador to Kenya Annette Gunther, and representatives from the Swedish and Canadian embassies.

DCI boss George Kinoti on 'Supastaz'

Kinoti praised the project describing it as a noble project that will give even the most vulnerable children a voice.

He added that the DCI is committed to protecting children, emphasising that perpetrators of crimes against children will be apprehended and properly dealt with.

The DCI boss also expressed his gratitude to the German government through its Kenyan embassy for their support in making the film a success.

“We thank the government of Germany through our dear sister the ambassador who have sponsored this project,” he stated.

Kinoti revealed that some child trafficking cases handled by the DCI involve people and organizations who claim to be helping children in homes and orphanages. He called on all stakeholders to enlist the services of DCI’s Child Protection Unit.

“I am calling you all with that drive to think about our children, to support our Child Protection Unit and all stakeholders who have congregated to think about children,” he remarked.

'Supastaz' will teach guardians on preventing crimes against children

Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owase, on his part, encouraged the consumption of more local content so as to grow the local industry and in turn create more opportunities for the youth.

Annette Gunther the German ambassador to Kenya urged the parents and caregivers to watch the film and learn the ways of preventing crimes against children.

The film was produced by Krysteen Savane and had more than 150 cast and crew taking part in its making with stars from other local popular productions such as Aunty Boss, Sue na Johnnie and Makutano Junction having also being featured.

Krsyteen Savane is a renowned actress who has featured in major film productions such as Sense 8, Ni Sisi and Ndoto za Elibidi