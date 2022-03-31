Legendary actor Bruce Willis diagnosed with terminal illness

According to the National Aphasia Association, the condition is an impairment of language, affecting the production or comprehension of speech and the ability to read or write.

NAA reports that the condition is always due to injury to the brain, most commonly from a stroke, particularly in older individuals.

The actor's family, including his wife Emma Heming-Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore, announced his condition on Instagram on Wednesday, March 30 saying it is “impacting his cognitive abilities”.

“With much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” his family wrote in a joint statement.

Bruce Willis regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time

Willis has been a fixture on the silver screen since the 1980s, coming to public prominence through the TV series, Moonlighting.

But it was his performance in the character of a hard-bitten hero John McClane in Die Hard which propelled him into a Hollywood household name globally, sparking a career that has generated billions of dollars of box office success.

Willis, who turned 67 on March 19, 2022 provided the voice for the baby in popular family flick Look Who's Talking.

Pulse Live Kenya

Another of his best-known roles was as the dead person that child actor Haley Joel Osment could see in The Sixth Sense.

Willis won a Golden Globe and two Emmys during his career, but on March 20 the iconic actor received a far-less welcome honor in a specially devised category by The Razzie Awards for Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.