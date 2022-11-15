Avril returns to film in new crime drama

The eight-part series set in Kibera slums is loosely based on the real-life story of Harun ‘Rio’ Wathari. The eight-part series captures the dreams and realities of the youth in Kibera, known for churning out top football players in the country.

'Pepeta' follows three intertwining stories. Junior is a 17-year-old talented footballer torn between the thrills of crime and the promises of soccer.

Kepha is an unforgiving cop with a personal vendetta, determined to rid the streets of criminals while Biki is an ambitious football coach determined to get Junior and his friends scouted before the barrel of the gun cuts short their dreams.

Avril Nyambura on Pepeta Pulse Live Kenya

The cast of 'Pepeta' is made up of ex-'Machachari' actor Malik Lemuel known popularly as Govi, former 'Real House of Kawangware' actor Dedan Juma, Lwanda Jawar from 'Sense 8' and newbies such as Eric Aswani, Fridah Mumbe and Suzzane Karani.

The show is directed by the director behind the series 'Country Queen', Damaris Irungu 'Crime and Justice', Charles Ouda and Abigail Arunga of 'How to Find a Husband'.

Mbaya describes the opportunity to direct the film as a lifetime experience where he had to look back to his acting days to bring out the best in the actors.

“I had to dig deep into my experiences, especially working with young first-time actors. I really had to go back to my acting days and put myself in their shoes, guiding them through the process, helping them tap into the small things that define their characters. It was a very fulfilling experience,” Mbaya says.

'Pepeta' tops on other Showmax series such as 'County 49', 'Crime and Justice', 'Igiza', 'Single Kiasi' and 'Baba Twins'.