RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Avril returns to film in new crime drama

Amos Robi

The trailer for the crime drama series is already out while the show is set to premiere on November 24

Avril Nyambura on Pepeta
Avril Nyambura on Pepeta

Singer Avril Nyambura has made an acting comeback after a long time off the screens as she features in the new Showmax crime drama series ‘Pepeta’.

Recommended articles

The eight-part series set in Kibera slums is loosely based on the real-life story of Harun ‘Rio’ Wathari. The eight-part series captures the dreams and realities of the youth in Kibera, known for churning out top football players in the country.

'Pepeta' follows three intertwining stories. Junior is a 17-year-old talented footballer torn between the thrills of crime and the promises of soccer.

Kepha is an unforgiving cop with a personal vendetta, determined to rid the streets of criminals while Biki is an ambitious football coach determined to get Junior and his friends scouted before the barrel of the gun cuts short their dreams.

Malik Lemuel on Pepeta
Malik Lemuel on Pepeta Avril Nyambura on Pepeta Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Abel Mutua, Lung'aho, Sanaipei nominated for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

The cast of 'Pepeta' is made up of ex-'Machachari' actor Malik Lemuel known popularly as Govi, former 'Real House of Kawangware' actor Dedan Juma, Lwanda Jawar from 'Sense 8' and newbies such as Eric Aswani, Fridah Mumbe and Suzzane Karani.

The show is directed by the director behind the series 'Country Queen', Damaris Irungu 'Crime and Justice', Charles Ouda and Abigail Arunga of 'How to Find a Husband'.

Mbaya describes the opportunity to direct the film as a lifetime experience where he had to look back to his acting days to bring out the best in the actors.

Lwanda Jawar on Pepeta
Lwanda Jawar on Pepeta Avril Nyambura on Pepeta Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Betty Kyallo reality series 'Kyallo Culture' nominated for prestigious award

“I had to dig deep into my experiences, especially working with young first-time actors. I really had to go back to my acting days and put myself in their shoes, guiding them through the process, helping them tap into the small things that define their characters. It was a very fulfilling experience,” Mbaya says.

'Pepeta' tops on other Showmax series such as 'County 49', 'Crime and Justice', 'Igiza', 'Single Kiasi' and 'Baba Twins'.

Below is the trailer of the series:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Avril returns to film in new crime drama

Avril returns to film in new crime drama

Noti Flow paints picture of King Alami's accident and her recovery

Noti Flow paints picture of King Alami's accident and her recovery

DJ Shiti, Shorn Arwa forced to apologise over remarks about South Sudanese TikToker

DJ Shiti, Shorn Arwa forced to apologise over remarks about South Sudanese TikToker

Blankets & Wine making a comeback this December, here are the full details

Blankets & Wine making a comeback this December, here are the full details

Kenzo cries, claims he is being targeted like 2pac and Lucky Dube

Kenzo cries, claims he is being targeted like 2pac and Lucky Dube

VIDEO: 2face celebrates wife, Annie’s birthday in style

VIDEO: 2face celebrates wife, Annie’s birthday in style

Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]

Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]

YY addresses betrayal by Kakamega family after building them a house

YY addresses betrayal by Kakamega family after building them a house

Video: Funny dance moves from Bebe Cool’s performances this week

Video: Funny dance moves from Bebe Cool’s performances this week

Trending

50 Cent

50 Cent is making a TV series based on Hushpuppi

Betty Kyallo & sisters during the host of the premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos]

Betty Kyallo reality series 'Kyallo Culture' nominated for prestigious award

Avril Nyambura on Pepeta

Avril returns to film in new crime drama