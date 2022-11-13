RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Betty Kyallo reality series 'Kyallo Culture' nominated for prestigious award

Amos Robi

Other shows that have been nominated for the prestigious awards are 'Crime and Justice' and 'County 49'

Betty Kyallo & sisters during the host of the premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos]
Betty Kyallo & sisters during the host of the premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos]

Media personality Betty Kyallo’s reality series 'Kyallo Kulture' has been nominated for the Kalasha Film Awards 2022.

Recommended articles

The 13-part reality show which talks about Betty Kyallo and her sisters Mercy and Gloria is among the Showmax Original and exclusives that have been nominated for this year’s awards.

Other nominated shows are political thriller 'County 49', drama series 'Single Kiasi', 'Crime and Justice', 'Baba Twins' and 'This Love'.

'Kyallo Culture' and This Love will face off under the same category for Best TV show as 'County 49' and 'Crime and Justice' battle for the best TV drama. 'Baba Twins' has been nominated under the Best Feature category.

Sarah Hassan & Alfred Munyua - Makena & Silas in Crime and Justice
Sarah Hassan & Alfred Munyua - Makena & Silas in Crime and Justice Sarah Hassan & Alfred Munyua - Makena & Silas in Crime and Justice Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sarah Hassan, Njoro Wa Uba & Kate actress win big at Kalasha Awards 2021 [Full List]

Besides the shows, several actors from the shows were also recognized and have been nominated for different awards as well.

In 'Crime and Justice', Alfred Munyua has been nominated for the Best Lead Actor while Maqbul Mohammed has been slotted for Best Supporting Actor. In 'Single Kiasi' Gathoni Mutua has been nominated for the Best Lead Actress.

Commenting on the nominations, Showmax Content Specialist in East Africa, Denise Mwende said the nominations appreciated the quality of content the streaming platform was releasing adding that Kalasha was doing a great job in appreciating the industry and its standards.

The 2021 Kalasha International awards
The 2021 Kalasha International awards ece-auto-gen

READ: Abel Mutua, Lung'aho, Sanaipei nominated for Kalasha Awards [Full List]

“These 23 nominations are an acknowledgment of the caliber of local content that Showmax continues to put out there. It’s the kind of content that continues to set the bar high, both in storytelling and in offering variety to our subscribers.

"It’s been a great journey, and we are proud of all our Kalasha nominees at Showmax for their contribution in pushing the industry to the highest standards,” Mwende said.

This year's Kalasha Awards has 39 categories with an addition of 9 new categories that include, Best Regional Film, Best Documentary (Short), Best Documentary (Feature), Best Makeup and Hair Stylist, Best Costume Designer, Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama, Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama, Best Viewer’s Choice (Feature) and Best Viewer’s Choice (TV Drama).

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I’m not interested in marrying Samidoh - Karen Nyamu on why he doesn’t post her

I’m not interested in marrying Samidoh - Karen Nyamu on why he doesn’t post her

Betty Kyallo reality series 'Kyallo Culture' nominated for prestigious award

Betty Kyallo reality series 'Kyallo Culture' nominated for prestigious award

Worst birthday ever – Nadia Mukami displeased by her 26th birthday celebration

Worst birthday ever – Nadia Mukami displeased by her 26th birthday celebration

Quiver lounge 'blessing', Kitale dancing nurse and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Quiver lounge 'blessing', Kitale dancing nurse and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Rayvanny showcases fantastic acting skills in comedy skit with Crazy Kennar [Video]

Rayvanny showcases fantastic acting skills in comedy skit with Crazy Kennar [Video]

Will Paul releases his updated version of his rate card

Will Paul releases his updated version of his rate card

Quiver Lounge owner speaks on viral dedication video as Pastor T weighs in

Quiver Lounge owner speaks on viral dedication video as Pastor T weighs in

The Murayas over the moon as son turns a year older

The Murayas over the moon as son turns a year older

Rayvanny and Diamond reunite in first song together after WCB Wasafi exit [Audio]

Rayvanny and Diamond reunite in first song together after WCB Wasafi exit [Audio]

Trending

50 Cent

50 Cent is making a TV series based on Hushpuppi

Betty Kyallo & sisters during the host of the premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos]

Betty Kyallo reality series 'Kyallo Culture' nominated for prestigious award