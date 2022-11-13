Betty Kyallo reality series 'Kyallo Culture' nominated for prestigious award

The 13-part reality show which talks about Betty Kyallo and her sisters Mercy and Gloria is among the Showmax Original and exclusives that have been nominated for this year’s awards.

Other nominated shows are political thriller 'County 49', drama series 'Single Kiasi', 'Crime and Justice', 'Baba Twins' and 'This Love'.

'Kyallo Culture' and This Love will face off under the same category for Best TV show as 'County 49' and 'Crime and Justice' battle for the best TV drama. 'Baba Twins' has been nominated under the Best Feature category.

Sarah Hassan & Alfred Munyua - Makena & Silas in Crime and Justice Pulse Live Kenya

Besides the shows, several actors from the shows were also recognized and have been nominated for different awards as well.

In 'Crime and Justice', Alfred Munyua has been nominated for the Best Lead Actor while Maqbul Mohammed has been slotted for Best Supporting Actor. In 'Single Kiasi' Gathoni Mutua has been nominated for the Best Lead Actress.

Commenting on the nominations, Showmax Content Specialist in East Africa, Denise Mwende said the nominations appreciated the quality of content the streaming platform was releasing adding that Kalasha was doing a great job in appreciating the industry and its standards.

“These 23 nominations are an acknowledgment of the caliber of local content that Showmax continues to put out there. It’s the kind of content that continues to set the bar high, both in storytelling and in offering variety to our subscribers.

"It’s been a great journey, and we are proud of all our Kalasha nominees at Showmax for their contribution in pushing the industry to the highest standards,” Mwende said.