Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first trailer debuts with soundtrack by Tems

Wakanda Forever will debut in cinemas this November after multiple delays due to Covid and a nearly-fatal accident during its filming.

The trailer opens, interesting with a mashup cover of Bob Marley’s No Woman No Cry by Nigerian songstress Tems, setting the stage for one of the most emotional sequels in the MCU history.

As reported, a majority of the original cast reprise their roles in Wakanda Forever. While it’s unclear if Letitia Wright’s Shuri will be the centre of the plot, the trailer is packed with a lot of Easter eggs for fans.

New additions to the cast includes Dominique Thorne who plays the Riri Williams. First introduced in Iron Man, Riri is a genius teenage inventor, attending MIT as a 15 year old and building her own Iron Man suit with scraps she stole from school. From the trailer, Riri will join forces with Shuri for another epic war.

Other newly unveiled cast members include Michaela Coel as Aneka, one of the best Dora Milaje trainers. The sequel is directed by Ryan Coogler from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole.

Watch the teaser:

Wakanda Forever premieres November 11, 2022.