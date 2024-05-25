- KFCB is responsible for regulating film and broadcast content in Kenya to align with cultural and moral values
- Pascal Martin Opiyo is the acting CEO of KFCB, replacing Christopher Wambua
- The Board is led by Chairperson Njogu wa Njoroge
Key figures at the helm of KFCB management & its core functions
KFCB's mandate includes regulating TV and radio programs, consumer advice, and licensing film agents and filmmakers
The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) plays a pivotal role in regulating film and broadcast content in Kenya.
Established under the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya (1998), KFCB ensures that all content aligns with the nation’s cultural and moral values while protecting children from inappropriate material.
Leadership and management
Pascal Martin Opiyo, appointed as the acting CEO of KFCB, replaced Christopher Wambua, who served in the same capacity from 2021 to 2023.
This leadership change followed the tenure of Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, whose time at the helm was marked by significant public engagement and visibility.
Before his current role, Mr. Opiyo was the Finance and Administration Manager at Williamson Tea Group Ltd, overseeing Williamson Power Ltd, a subsidiary of the group.
He also served as a Trustee of the Williamson Tea Group Staff Provident Fund for over 16 years and was the Founding Trust Secretary for six years.
Supporting Mr. Opiyo in the management team are:
- Vicky Ocharo - Manager, HR and Administration
- Nelly Muluka Oluoch - Manager, Corporate Communications
- Francis Ngala - Head, Internal Audit
- Onesmus David Muema - Head, Planning Research
- Loice M Shalakha - Head, Legal Services and Corporation Secretary
- Immaculate - Head, Supply Chain
- Paul Ng'ang'a - Head, Nairobi Film Centre
Board of Directors
The Board of Directors, led by Chairperson Njogu wa Njoroge, includes:
- Grace Munjuri
- John Muigai
- Stephanie Kamene
- Raphael Loperito
- Kipruto Kiptoo
- Hariety Zitah
- John Osimbo
- Peter Nyamete
- Raphael Letimalo
- Hezron Magoma.
Functions of KFCB
KFCB’s mandate includes regulating the creation, broadcasting, possession, distribution, and exhibition of film and broadcast content.
This regulatory framework ensures that content adheres to Kenya’s cultural, moral values, and national aspirations. Key responsibilities of KFCB include:
Content classification
KFCB classifies TV and radio programs as stipulated in the Programming Code for free-to-air services.
This classification also extends to non-programme matters such as commercials, infomercials, documentaries, program promotions, program listings, community service announcements, and station identifications.
Watershed period compliance
The Kenya Information and Communications Act (KICA) mandates broadcasters to ensure that content aired during the watershed period (5 am-10 pm) is pre-examined and classified by KFCB.
This measure is crucial in protecting children from exposure to inappropriate content.
Consumer guidance
KFCB provides consumer advice, empowering film and broadcast content consumers with the knowledge to make informed choices.
Licensing and registration
KFCB registers and licenses film agents, local and international filmmakers, distributors, and exhibitors, ensuring adherence to the regulatory standards.
Guideline development
KFCB prescribes and develops guidelines on film and broadcast content regulation, fostering a structured and consistent approach to content management.
