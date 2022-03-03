RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Swahili telenovela 'Zora' coming to an end

Dennis Milimo

The Zora cast has bid goodbye to fans

Citizen TV’s Swahili telenovela Zora is coming to an end, and the program’s cast are out here appreciating their fans for their support over the past one year.

Award-winning actress Sarah Hassan who was the show's lead actress, bid goodbye to the show's loyal fans with a promise that they will be back soon.

Zora replaced Maria in March 2021 and was directed and produced by Lulu Hassan’s company Jiffy Pictures. Lulu co-owns Jiffy Pictures with her husband Rashid Abdalla.

The cast of Zora included Sarah Hassan who played Zora, Jackie Matubia (Nana), Robert Agengo (Fella), Bridget Shighadi (Yola), Quincy Rapando (Kwame), Ryan Mwenda (Simba), Neema Sulubu (Neema), Patrick Gatimu (Oscar), Brenda Michelle (Alma), Joseph Gachanja (Mzee Chibale), Blessing Lughaho (Madiba), among others.

Sarah Hassan (Zora)

It’s been such an absolute pleasure and honor going through this journey with every single one of you🤗❤️ Thank you for rocking with us every Monday to Friday and for showing us so much love and support❤️🤗 we truly appreciate.

Blessing Lungaho (Madiba)

It's been an honor being the African soil's Last son and as I promised it is not good bye, I'll see you soon.

Jackie Matubia (Nana)

"It was amazing playing the role 'NANA'. It’s a bitter sweet feeling taking a bow but I hope you learned something from our story…. It’s always a pleasure telling this story… it’s never goodbye it’s see you soon," Jackie stated.

Over the weekend, Lulu Hassan shared a trailer of the new show and fans are already in love with what has been displayed in the 44-second clip.

Also Read: Lulu Hassan makes U-turn on return of Maria in Season 2

In March, 2021, Maria ended with a wedding between Luwi Hausa (played by actor Brian Ogana) and the main character Maria (played by actress Yasmin Said), as the 'Boss William' character got arrested for the 'crimes' he committed in the series.

“As we make our last curtain call, this journey has been one hell of a journey with you the fans to thank for and for always choosing Maria and staying glued to watch your favorite soap opera. We wanna say thank you and we are glad you enjoyed it, we are glad we made you happy. # season1down See you soon,” shared Lulu Hassan in March 2021 when Maria was coming to an end.

Just the other day she made it clear that the soap opera will not be coming back for season two, as earlier promised.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

