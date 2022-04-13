In the last episode (eighth episode) titled “The Whistleblower” detective Makena (Sarah Hassan) and Silas (Alfred Munyua) race against time to solve a major conspiracy that has been looming over them for months.

During their investigations, they are forced to confront an ugly truth in the police force, as a series of gang murders leads them back to the death of a trusted colleague.

The two detectives finally solve the mystery of who’s been trying to kill them. Well, sort of, because the season’s end alludes to an even bigger conspiracy than they could ever imagine - a cabal of enforcers who exercise their own vigilante justice to rid the city of criminals deserving of their wrath.

Crime and Justice, Single Kiasi come to an end as Mumbi Maina takes over with Salem Pulse Live Kenya

Crime and Justice was written by Lanfia Wal and directed by Likarion Wainaina (Supa Modo, Salem).

“We’re dealing with a well-connected organisation, taking matters into their own hands, from kidnapping, terrorism, assassinations. They’ve got their hands everywhere, from judges, government officials, even police officers right here in our precinct. Who can we trust?” Police Chief Kebo (Maqbul Mohammed) says.

The finale also welcomes Lenana Kariba (Single Kiasi) as William Sande, a charming detective from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit brought in to help with the case. Even though famous for his exemplary detective work, Sande’s mysterious past sets him on a collision course with Silas as he (Sande) and Makena rekindle their romance.

Crime and Justice, Single Kiasi come to an end as Mumbi Maina takes over with Salem Pulse Live Kenya

Other guest stars in this episode include singer and actress Chantelle (Subira), entertainment consultant Brian Msafiri, who makes his acting debut, Sam Psenjen (Sincerely Daisy, Mission to Rescue) and Morning After and Njoro wa Uba writer Brian Munene.

Binge all eight episodes of Crime and Justice S2 on Showmax, from “The Death Squad” to “The Taxi Killer” to “A Killer Date” to “Slaughterhouse” to “The Death of an Activist” to “The Slaying of an Australian Billionaire” to “Miracle” and finally “The Whistleblower.”

Single Kiasi coming to an End

On the other hand, Single Kiasi will also be coming to an end after airing 13 episodes on April 14, 2022.

Photos from the private showcase of Single Kiasi and Crime and Justice. Pulse Live Kenya

The drama series wraps up what has been a fun and dramatic look at dating in Nairobi.

Expect a major cliffhanger that throws uncertainty on Sintamei’s (Gathoni Mutua), Mariah’s (Minne Kariuki) and Rebecca’s (Faith Kibathi) love lives.

And if you’re looking for a new Kenyan show to watch, Salem, the brand-new telenovela from Maisha Magic Plus, is also available to stream on Showmax, with new episodes releasing every Monday.

Crime and Justice, Single Kiasi come to an end as Mumbi Maina takes over with Salem Pulse Live Kenya