Dennis Milimo

Other prolific actors in Disconnect 2 are Brenda Wairimu, Patricia Kihoro and Brian Ogola

Disconnect, a Kenyan romantic comedy film, directed by David ‘Tosh’ Gitonga is making a comeback with ‘Disconnect 2’ with actress Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress and Pascal Tokodi as lead actors.

The film that revolves around a group of single people as they stumble through the wild dating scene of Nairobi will premiere officially on Netflix in December 2022.

An excited Kate Actress said that she is happy to playing a lead role in the film alongside Pascal Tokodi - something she has always wished for.

“Playing lead with Pascal Tokodi was a dream come true . Tosh Gitonga, What a stellar, Brenda Wairimu, Patricia Kihoro and Brian Ogola. Disconnect 2,” shared Kate Actress.

Disconnect 2 coming on Netflix with Kate actress & Pascal Tokodi as lead actors Pulse Live Kenya

Pascal Tokodi joined the conversation saying; “We had so much fun making this one,” an indication that they did justice to the film.

The romantic comedy film premiered first in 2018 starring Brenda Wairimu, Nick Mutuma, Patricia Kihoro, Pascal Tokodi, Catherine Kamau, Pierra Makena and Brian Ogola.

In October 2020, Disconnect became the third Kenyan movie to make it to Netflix - an international streaming platform.

READ: Nick Mutuma’s Sincerely Daisy and Disconnect makes it to Netflix

Disconnect 2 coming on Netflix with Kate actress & Pascal Tokodi as lead actors Pulse Live Kenya

Poacher, a film about a desperate farmer who runs into trouble after stealing a stash of blood ivory from a gang of international terrorists starring Brian Ogola, was the first to be uploaded to the platform in 20220.

Another Kenyan film that made it to Netflix in 2020 is Sincerely Daisy. Sincerely Daisy is a Nick Mutuma directed movie and it officially premiered on the platform on October 9, 2020.

READ: Netflix announces 1st Kenyan series 'Country Queen' [Trailer]

Sincerely Daisy, tells the story of a happy high School graduate’s dream, romance and confidence- are shaken when family and relationship drama put her plans for future in doubt.

Sincerely Daisy on Netflix
Sincerely Daisy on Netflix Pulse Live Kenya

The cast in the movie include, Ellah Maina, Jackie Matubia, Foi Wambui, Mbeki Mwalimu, BRIAN ABAJAH, Muthoni Gathegi, AKA Psenjen, Serah Wanjiru, Francis Ouma, James Webbo, and Kagambi Nass.

The return of Disconnect on Netflix come weeks after Kenya’s first series Country Queen premiered on the platform.

Country Queen is a family drama that tells the story of ordinary Kenyans fighting against a corporate power that threatens to destroy their homes and lives.

The series focuses on the issues of land grabbing and exploitation and how these factors impact the lives and relationships of the main characters their families and communities.

Dennis Milimo

