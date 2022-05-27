Donald Trump's media company is working on a streaming service to feature Pro-Gun programing

The VOD service was announced on Friday with Digital World Acquisition Corp. as collaborators.

"TMTG+ intends to offer programs including, but not limited to, blue-collar comedy, cancelled shows, Trump-specific programming, faith-based shows, family entertainment, shows that embrace the Second Amendment, and news,” the regulatory filing reveals.

“TMTG intends to license, produce and deliver news, sports, and non-woke entertainment content through this platform. TMTG+ will provide a platform for conservative and/or libertarian views, and otherwise cancelled content from other broadcast television and/or digital streaming platforms.”