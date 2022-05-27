RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Donald Trump's media company is working on a streaming service to feature Pro-Gun programing

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Donald Trump's media company TMTG has confirmed plans to launch a subscription-based streaming service pitched at his MAGA followers.

Former President Donald Trump attends the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 24, 2021.
According to Variety, the service will showcase "a range of right-wing content — including “shows that embrace the Second Amendment” and “Trump-specific programming”.

The VOD service was announced on Friday with Digital World Acquisition Corp. as collaborators.

"TMTG+ intends to offer programs including, but not limited to, blue-collar comedy, cancelled shows, Trump-specific programming, faith-based shows, family entertainment, shows that embrace the Second Amendment, and news,” the regulatory filing reveals.

“TMTG intends to license, produce and deliver news, sports, and non-woke entertainment content through this platform. TMTG+ will provide a platform for conservative and/or libertarian views, and otherwise cancelled content from other broadcast television and/or digital streaming platforms.”

News of the VOD streamer follows the launch of Truth Social, a rival social networking service similar to Twitter. Recall that the former President was banned from using Twitter following his tweets on the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attacks. Trump was also suspended from Facebook and Instagram for two years.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

