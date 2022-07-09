Olwenya Maina's family reveals the cause of his death

A post mortem report released by the family of the actor said that he died of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a condition which makes the muscles of the heart thick hence makes it harder for it to pump blood to other body organs.

The condition is a silent killer since it has few signs and symptoms making it hard for it to get detected. However, some of the signs and symptoms of the condition include chest pains and shortness of breath when exercising and fast heart beats.

Olwenya Maina passed away on Monday evening July 4, 2022. Burial preparations for the actor have began with the family and friends seeking support to give the thespian a befitting send off with a crowd funding account towards the burial already set up.

The actor was popularly known for his work and roles in Taliya (2021), Poacher (2018 and most notably Nairobi Half Life (2012). Olwenya was also a voice actor and did radio scripts and announcements for Radio Jambo.

Fellow actors recall reuniting with Olwenya Maina to shoot the first Kenyan series on Netflix set to launch in July.

In the upcoming ‘Country Queen’ series, Maina plays a journalist and interacts a lot with the character on Nini Wacera on the show. In the series, he reunited with fellow actors Nini Wacera and Shix Kapienga who appeared alongside Olwenya in Nairobi Half Life.

Radio Africa Staff mourned the actor describing him as a great man whose contribution in the film industry will be remembered.

