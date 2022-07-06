Fans react as Sony debuts official ‘The Woman King’ trailer

If Twitter reactions following the trailer release are anything to go by, movie fans are excited about yet another black-led film.

Written by Dana Steven and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard), the epic drama follows the story of the historical Agojie (also known as Amazons), a real-life army of women warriors who defended the powerful West African kingdom of Dahomey in present-day Benin Republic during the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries.