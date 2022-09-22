Finally! 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' confirmed for production [Details]

Confirming that the show is now in production, Showmax has partnered with NBCUniversal Formats to debut the Nairobi franchise as the 22nd international version of 'The Real Housewives' format and the sixth to be adapted in Africa.

RHON will be produced by Eugene Mbugua’s production house D&R Studios (formerly Young Rich Television), which is behind Kenya’s biggest docu-reality shows such as 2021 Kalasha nominee for Best TV reality 'Sol Family' and reality series 'Kyallo Kulture' which debuted in June 2022.

Speaking on the new project the film producer confirmed that the show's cast had already been selected.

“There’s quite a bit of pressure from the audience to deliver a stellar show but if what we’ve seen in the casting process is anything to go by, Nairobi promises to hold its own.

"Fans can expect surprises in everything, from the choice of the cast to the storylines. The Real Housewives of Nairobi is going to be the show to watch,” Mbugua stated.

Currently, the platform is streaming 'The Real Housewives of Lagos', 'The Real Housewives of Durban' (S1-2) and 'The Real Housewives of Johannesburg' (S1-2), a confirmation that the African audience is growing an appreciation for the reality TV shows genre.

“As an African streaming platform, Showmax is dedicated to telling diverse African stories, and celebrity reality TV remains a genre that excites our viewers across Africa.

"We love to watch other people’s lives, and The Real Housewives of Nairobi is a chance to get a much closer look at Nairobi’s elite,” Showmax EA content specialist Denise Mwende said.