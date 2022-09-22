RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Finally! 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' confirmed for production [Details]

Amos Robi

After successful Johannesburg, Durban and Lagos franchises, Showmax is bringing 'The Real Housewives' to Nairobi

The Real Housewives of Lagos on Showmax
The Real Housewives of Lagos on Showmax

Reality show fans are in for a treat as 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' is set to premiere in 2023.

Recommended articles

Confirming that the show is now in production, Showmax has partnered with NBCUniversal Formats to debut the Nairobi franchise as the 22nd international version of 'The Real Housewives' format and the sixth to be adapted in Africa.

RHON will be produced by Eugene Mbugua’s production house D&R Studios (formerly Young Rich Television), which is behind Kenya’s biggest docu-reality shows such as 2021 Kalasha nominee for Best TV reality 'Sol Family' and reality series 'Kyallo Kulture' which debuted in June 2022.

Speaking on the new project the film producer confirmed that the show's cast had already been selected.

“There’s quite a bit of pressure from the audience to deliver a stellar show but if what we’ve seen in the casting process is anything to go by, Nairobi promises to hold its own.

"Fans can expect surprises in everything, from the choice of the cast to the storylines. The Real Housewives of Nairobi is going to be the show to watch,” Mbugua stated.

Eugene Mbugua
Eugene Mbugua Eugene Mbugua (Left ) Joe Munene Managing Director Broadcast Division The Standard Group, Actor Mwaniki Mageria with the fedora cap and Caroline Wanjiru Production Manager Foods of Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Currently, the platform is streaming 'The Real Housewives of Lagos', 'The Real Housewives of Durban' (S1-2) and 'The Real Housewives of Johannesburg' (S1-2), a confirmation that the African audience is growing an appreciation for the reality TV shows genre.

The Real Housewives of Durban on Showmax
The Real Housewives of Durban on Showmax Pulse Live Kenya
The Real Housewives of Lagos on Showmax
The Real Housewives of Lagos on Showmax SHow Max confirms Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Veteran actor Ainea Ojiambo reveals why he is always the 'bad guy' in movies

“As an African streaming platform, Showmax is dedicated to telling diverse African stories, and celebrity reality TV remains a genre that excites our viewers across Africa.

"We love to watch other people’s lives, and The Real Housewives of Nairobi is a chance to get a much closer look at Nairobi’s elite,” Showmax EA content specialist Denise Mwende said.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi builds on the success of other African franchises like The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, which was one of the 10 most streamed domestic series on Showmax in 2019, as well as Durban (RHOD) and Lagos (RHOLagos), which both broke records on the platform and were trending #1 on Twitter in their respective countries.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former Vioja Mahakamani actor appeals for help for ailing son

Former Vioja Mahakamani actor appeals for help for ailing son

Finally! 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' confirmed for production [Details]

Finally! 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' confirmed for production [Details]

TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia involved in accident [Photos]

TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia involved in accident [Photos]

Music platform Mdundo marks 10 years since its founding

Music platform Mdundo marks 10 years since its founding

Arrow Bwoy's advice to men after fiancé's tough pregnancy journey

Arrow Bwoy's advice to men after fiancé's tough pregnancy journey

True to the game: Nonini signs fresh talent, teases upcoming single [New Song Alert]

True to the game: Nonini signs fresh talent, teases upcoming single [New Song Alert]

Kanye West denies trying to sell all his songs for $175 Million

Kanye West denies trying to sell all his songs for $175 Million

Juliani responds to trolls on having a struggling career

Juliani responds to trolls on having a struggling career

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100

Trending

National Geographic’s Team Sayari launch at the Safari Park Hotel

New Walt Disney children's show launched in Nairobi

Filmmaking 101

Filmmaking 101: You must know these screenwriting tips as a budding Screenwriter

Tanasha Donna

'Symphony' is the 'Empire' of Africa - Tanasha Donna says after movie debut [Video]

The Real Housewives of Lagos on Showmax

Finally! 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' confirmed for production [Details]