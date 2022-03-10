Star-studded lineup of winners at the 2022 Women in Film Awards [Full List]

Actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress took home the biggest award of the night after being crowned as Kenya's Best Actress in Film.

Kate took home the award for the best actress for her role in Nafsi – a romantic drama feature film, directed by Ruben Odanga.

Media personality Lynn Ngugi emerged winner of the Best Digital Content Creator Award while actress Jackie Matubia won the award for the best actress in a TV drama (Zora).

Kate Actress, Jackie Matubia win big at Women in Film Awards 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

“I would like to thank each and every one of you who took time and voted for me. 'Nana' was a role I loved and acting is my everything. Thank you my people,” wrote Matubia after winning the award.

Angel Achieng' won the award for the best actress in the TV category while Catherine Wamuyu scooped the Best Producer Award.

WIFA awards Director Dr Susan Gitimu lauded the women nominees for their individual and collective efforts towards boosting Kenya’s film industry both locally and internationally.

“The awards encourage ambition, empower confidence and inspire new women filmmakers now and into the future,” Dr Susan Gitimu said.

The WIFA awards gala was graced by a good number of celebrities, broadcasting and telecommunications Principal Secretary Esther Koimet and Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owase.

The third edition of the awards was sponsored by Multichoice, Kenya Film Commission (KFC) and MyMovies.Africa who sponsored two categories - Best Newcomer Producer and Best Producer in Film.

Here is the Full List of Winners at the Women in Film Awards 2022

1. Best Actress (Film) – Catherine Kamau

2. Best Actress (TV Drama) - Jacky Matubia

3. Best Actress (TV category) - Angel Achieng

4. Best Director (Film) - Dr Zippy Okoth

5. Best Director (TV Drama) - Fiddy Wambui

6. Best Assistant Director - Agnes Kola

7. Best Producer (Film) - Dina Mwende

8. Best Producer (TV Drama) -Catherine Wamuyu

9. Best Newcomer producer (Film) – Riziki Ambrose

10. Best Scriptwriter (Film) - Oprah Oyugi

11. Best Scriptwriter (TV Drama) - Violine Ogutu

12. Best Sound Designer - Daisy Nduta

13. Best in Sound Recording - Diana Kairu

14. Best Editor - Faith Musembi

15. Best Set Designer - Nancy Aluoch

16. Best Animator - Mercy Chebet

17. Best Makeup Artist - Elizabeth Gatheru

18. Best Costume Designer - Ruth Maingi

19. Best Producer Documentary - Sheila Mulinya

20. Best Digital Content Creator - Lynn Ngugi

21. Most Influential woman- Dr. Ann Mungai