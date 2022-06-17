Betty Kyallo & sisters host exclusive premiere of 'Kyallo Kulture' [Photos]

The invite-only occasion was graced by the likes of Jalang’o, Carol Radull, George Kimani, Malik Lemmy, Abel Mutua, Kabi WaJesus, Sean Andrew, Mwende Macharia, George Ndirangu and Mwaniki Mageria who was the host of the day.

The 13-part reality series was created by renowned creative powerhouse Eugene Mbugua and went public on June 17, 2022.

Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

The series dives into the personal lives of Betty Kyallo, one of Kenya’s most prominent media personalities and a thriving entrepreneur, and her bold sisters, Mercy and Gloria Kyallo, like you’ve never seen before.

“We’ve always wanted to have our own show out there because we feel like we have something to give,” Betty said.

Mery Kyallo added: “Until now, you’ve seen her glamorous side, and the beautiful Betty on screen as a news anchor. Now, you’re about to see her funny side. We’re going to be very candid about who we are, and about our life struggles and happiness.”

However, Mercy confessed that she has always been scared of featuring in a reality series.

Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

“I was scared to do a reality show because with a show like this, you have to be vulnerable but she brings so much humour to the show that I feel very comfortable putting myself out there,” she remarked.

The Kyallo sisters have made headlines and been subjects of trending topics on Twitter and other social media platforms but for the first time ever, they are opening up all aspects of their lives in their new reality series.

“You’re not getting married again, are you?” Gloria, the youngest of the Kyallo sisters asks Betty in the first few moments of Episode 1.

“I think I just want to do it to prove haters wrong,” Betty responds, teasing on what’s to come as Kyallo Kuture explores, among other things, the sisters’ love lives.

Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Betty, whose much-publicised marriage to fellow news anchor Dennis Okari ended after only six months, has attracted controversy about her dating life, while Mercy’s has been described as a mysterious mess.

And who is Gloria dating? All these questions are answered as the show takes a candid look at what an ideal relationship means for a Kyallo sister.

Episode 1 also exposes rifts between Betty and Mercy as Gloria seeks to distance herself from this conflict even as she’s taken down memory lane to their childhood home in Kahawa West.

Over the 13 weekly episodes, Kyallo Kulture will also explore tragic events like Betty’s accident that left her with a crooked smile and scars that impacted her confidence for years, as well as parenthood.

Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Here Betty opens up, for the very first time, what it means to be in the limelight while nursing a child in the ICU and so much more.

On the business front, we’ll get to see the sisters in their element as entrepreneurs, with Mercy who is the CEO of Yallo Leather taking us through the journey of setting up her own luxury leather bag business.

Betty also shares the true story behind her boutique salon, Flair by Betty, while also shedding more light on why her talk-of-the-town partnership with a friend ended with them as competitors in the same field.

The series will be airing on Showmax with new episodes releasing every Friday.

Photos captured at the launch of 'Kyallo Kulture'

Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya