How the exclusive premiere of Showmax new series County 49 went down [Photos]

The event was hosted by actor Martin Githinji who is also part of the cast in County 49 and was graced by member of the media as well as cast and crew from the show.

Others in the attendance were Wakio Mzenge, Nyokabi Macharia, Peter Kawa and Ainea Ojiambo, director Likarion Wainaina, producer Millicent Ogutu and other cast and crew members. Also in attendance were directors of the

County 49 official screening Pulse Live Kenya

County 49 official screening Pulse Live Kenya

County 49 official screening Pulse Live Kenya

County 49 official screening Pulse Live Kenya

Showmax Originals Igiza and the drama series Single Kiasi.

County 49 official screening Pulse Live Kenya

County 49 follows the political intrigues of the fictional Bwatele County, Kenya’s 49th county and the nation’s breadbasket. Despite the county’s wealth, its citizens are suffering from the high cost of living and scarce resources.

Now against the backdrop of great civilian discontent, a disgraced security officer is compelled to save the new governor and her chief of staff - his estranged wife - from a local terrorist group.

Released during an electioneering year the director of the show Likarion Wainaina said there was not any earlier planning to have the show released at the time as there were issues which needed to be addressed in society regardless of the timing.

County 49 official screening Pulse Live Kenya

“I’m not a politician, and it (County 49) coming out at such a time has nothing to do with politics. This is simply a story that needed to be told because the issues the show tackles affects all of us,” Likarion said.

Likarion further said the show is a reason to celebrate the growth of film in Kenya as filmmakers can now touch on issues which previously were no go zones.

“There was a time we were not allowed to do or say some things on screen but we’re slowly pushing the boundaries with every new content that Showmax is releasing,” Likarion said.

County 49 official screening Pulse Live Kenya

County 49 official screening Pulse Live Kenya

County 49 official screening Pulse Live Kenya

County 49 official screening Pulse Live Kenya