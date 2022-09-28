Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Reynolds, a Canadian, has never concealed his desire to see Wolverine link up with his Deadpool character on-screen.

This latest information regarding the pairing of Wolverine and the Deadpool character could be seen as a linear progression since the previous Deadpool films have made references to Wolverine. Allied to that, Jackman made a post-credit cameo in Deadpool 2.

Now Reynolds has confirmed what fans had hoped for in a 90-second video that has, so far, more than 25 million views, been liked one million times and has received hundreds of thousands of replies in less than a day.

Reynolds tweeted the announcement with the caption "Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one.”

This tweet is a reference to Deadpool's previous appearance in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where, at the end of the movie, he's activated and tries his best to kill Wolverine. His mouth is sewn shut so that he can't talk.

Reynold’s, in the tweeted video, talked about his desire to make Deadpool's first official appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) "feel special".

As Reynolds seated on the sofa in the tweeted video, Jackman walks through the background of the shot.

"Hey, Hugh," says Reynolds, "want to play Wolverine one more time?".

"Yeah, sure, Ryan," Jackman replies.

Instantly, Whitney Houston's version of Dolly Parton's classic song "I Will Always Love" blares to underline the romanticism of the moment.

Thereupon, the video cuts to a title card which cleverly reads "Coming Hughn", before a Deadpool logo fades in and Wolverine's famous claw marks appear on top of it.