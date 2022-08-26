RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

It what's best - Daniel Kaluuya on why he's not in Black Panther 2

Philip Matogo

Actor Daniel Kaluuya says he could not star in the upcoming Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” due to a scheduling conflict.

Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya

Kaluuya, 33, starred as W'Kabi the best friend of T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman in the 2018 original. However, instead of reprising his role in the Black Panther sequel, he chose to appear in Jordan Peele's sci-fi epic “Nope”.

The actor told Variety magazine said this choice was “Best for the story [and] what's best for the film.”

When asked if he had seen the trailer for the sequel he replied, “Of course, I've seen it! It's amazing.”

However, despite the actor saying he would not be in the sequel, he left the possibility of his warrior character returning in future movies open to conjecture as he laughingly said, “You know I can't tell you!” when asked of the possibility.

A teaser to the much-anticipated Black Panther sequel was released during Comic-Con in San Diego last month.

The new clip saw several of the first movie's stars, including Lupita Amondi Nyong'o and Danai Gurira, taking on new threats to Wakanda while Letitia Wright's Shuri and Angela Bassett's Ramonda are also seen.

After Okoye, played by Gurira, is shown interacting with various Wakandan warriors, as the fictional nation grieves the loss of T'Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman tragically passed away from colon cancer in August of 2020.

It was later confirmed that plans for a sequel would be moving forward and that the late actor's role would not be recast.

Filming on the project began in June of last year and continued until its crew wrapped this past March.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently scheduled to be released on November 11.

Philip Matogo Philip Matogo Philip Matogo is a politics and business writer.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Divalicious character earned Eric Omondi Sh7.2 million

How Divalicious character earned Eric Omondi Sh7.2 million

Kennedy Rapudo reveals reason for break with Amber Ray

Kennedy Rapudo reveals reason for break with Amber Ray

It what's best - Daniel Kaluuya on why he's not in Black Panther 2

It what's best - Daniel Kaluuya on why he's not in Black Panther 2

Media personality Anita Nderu shares maternity plans as delivery draws closer

Media personality Anita Nderu shares maternity plans as delivery draws closer

Singer Vanessa Mdee exposes music distribution company over non payment

Singer Vanessa Mdee exposes music distribution company over non payment

Nick Cannon is expecting 10th Child

Nick Cannon is expecting 10th Child

Netflix movie directed by Kenyan ranks top 10 globally

Netflix movie directed by Kenyan ranks top 10 globally

Obinna threatens to sue baby mama after latest accusations

Obinna threatens to sue baby mama after latest accusations

Huddah Monroe reveals plans on having children

Huddah Monroe reveals plans on having children

Trending

Look both ways directed by Wanuri Kahiu

Netflix movie directed by Kenyan ranks top 10 globally

County 49 official screening

How the exclusive premiere of Showmax new series County 49 went down [Photos]

Daniel Kaluuya

It what's best - Daniel Kaluuya on why he's not in Black Panther 2

Gone Girl

Psychological dramas that will mess with your mind