It what's best - Daniel Kaluuya on why he's not in Black Panther 2

The actor told Variety magazine said this choice was “Best for the story [and] what's best for the film.”

When asked if he had seen the trailer for the sequel he replied, “Of course, I've seen it! It's amazing.”

However, despite the actor saying he would not be in the sequel, he left the possibility of his warrior character returning in future movies open to conjecture as he laughingly said, “You know I can't tell you!” when asked of the possibility.

A teaser to the much-anticipated Black Panther sequel was released during Comic-Con in San Diego last month.

The new clip saw several of the first movie's stars, including Lupita Amondi Nyong'o and Danai Gurira, taking on new threats to Wakanda while Letitia Wright's Shuri and Angela Bassett's Ramonda are also seen.

After Okoye, played by Gurira, is shown interacting with various Wakandan warriors, as the fictional nation grieves the loss of T'Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman tragically passed away from colon cancer in August of 2020.

It was later confirmed that plans for a sequel would be moving forward and that the late actor's role would not be recast.

Filming on the project began in June of last year and continued until its crew wrapped this past March.