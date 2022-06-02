Jada Pinkett finally addresses Oscar slap on Red Table Talk

Pinkett said she decided to talk about the issue because the episode centred on alopecia, an health condition that causes hair loss.

“This is a really important ‘Red Table Talk’ on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” Pinkett Smith said at the start of the episode.

“I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

In case you missed it, Smith had slapped Chris Rock on the Oscar stage over a joke the comedian made about Pinkett’s bald head. The actor was later suspended from the Academy’s membership for 10 years.

Addressing Smith’s Oscar violence, Pinkett said:

“Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.”

“The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”