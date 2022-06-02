RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Jada Pinkett finally addresses Oscar slap on Red Table Talk

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Jada Pinkett has made her second public statement on the infamous Oscar slap and you guessed right, on her ‘Red Table Talk’.

Jada-Pinkett-Smith
Jada-Pinkett-Smith

The actress spoke briefly about the viral moment that saw her husband, Will Smith assault comedian Chris Rock, on the June 1 episode of the popular Facebook series co-hosted by her daughter and mom.

Pinkett said she decided to talk about the issue because the episode centred on alopecia, an health condition that causes hair loss.

This is a really important ‘Red Table Talk’ on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” Pinkett Smith said at the start of the episode.

I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

In case you missed it, Smith had slapped Chris Rock on the Oscar stage over a joke the comedian made about Pinkett’s bald head. The actor was later suspended from the Academy’s membership for 10 years.

Addressing Smith’s Oscar violence, Pinkett said:

Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.”

The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

The new episode of the show is currently streaming on Facebook.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

