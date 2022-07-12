RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Jalang'o, Sainapei & Prezzo featured in new comedy show 'Roast House' [Details]

Dennis Milimo

Other celebrities on the show include Boniface Mwangi, Nviiri, P-Unit, Ty Ngachira and Doug Mutai

Celebrated media personality and Lang’ata parliamentary hopeful Jalang’o and rapper Prezzo are among 17 Kenyan comedians and 10 celebrities set to feature a new comedy show dubbed Roast House.

Roast House will premiere on Showmax come July 14, 2022.

The comedy show aims at celebrating different public figures in Kenya through jokes and “takedowns” performed by a group of comedians from the Standup Collective.

The show comprises 10 episodes of 24 minutes each, where the comedians throw out good-natured jokes on different topics, themes and situations at the expense of the public figure or celebrity in the hot seat.

From activist Boniface Mwangi to singer-actress Sainapei Tande, to politician, media personality and comedian Jalang’o, to Sol Generation artists Nviiri the Storyteller and Bensoul, to rapper Prezzo and hip hop group P-Unit, no one is safe here.

The live recording was done at Number 7 Club on Koinange Street, Nairobi.

Roast House is co-produced by Eugene Mbugua’s D&R Studios and Stand-Up Collective’s team of comedians.

“Eugene would attend our comedy shows, usually with his celebrity friends and we'd end up interrogating them in a crowd work format. Eventually we agreed to do a regular pro-amateur show on Tuesday nights at Number 7 called Laugh Attack Tuesdays. Eugene suggested we launch with a roast of Bien (Sauti Sol) and Rimbui.

“This would coincide with the debut of their Baldman project launch. The roast went really well. In fact, the audience thought we didn't roast them enough. Another discussion in January led to the idea for us to package the roast properly,” Doug Mutai, co-founder of Standup Collective on how Roast House was born.

Doug is among the team of comedians who will be taking the stage to roast celebrities in Roast House.

Others include Ty Ngachira, host of NTV’s primetime show Too Much Information with Ty Ngachira, Amandeep Jagde, Justine Wanda, Ruth Nyambura, George Waweru, David Macharia, Maina Murumba, John Ribia, Eric Lu Savali, Bashir Yusuf, Emmanuel Kisiangani, Maina Munene, Stan Saleh, Jack Nanjero, Davy Kimanzi and Darren Collins.

While Standup Collective has existed since 2018,, this is the first time the group is getting a chance to be on a bigger platform like Showmax, which will also launch The Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau Brought to you by Showmax in August 2022.

“Being able to get Standup Collective on a major platform like Showmax honestly feels like home. It's been a long time coming and we feel this is just the start of an even bigger impact,” Doug said.

D&R is also the production company behind the recently launched Showmax reality series Kyallo Kulture; the docu-reality series Sol Family and the 2021 Kalasha nominee and 2022 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice (AMVCA) nominee This Love; Stori Yangu and 2019 Kalasha winner Our Perfect Wedding.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

