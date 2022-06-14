The actress hit the record-breaking milestone on Monday after she cinching a Tony award for producing hit Broadway musical ‘A Strange Loop’.
Jennifer Hudson becomes 2nd Black woman to achieve EGOT status
Jennifer Hudson is officially achieved the coveted EGOT status.
Hudson’s latest win has earned her a historical spot as the second Black woman to reach the status for anyone who’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. The first black woman Whoopi Goldberg.
She’s also the 17th artist to ever reach the highly coveted status with the last being Alan Menken in 2020.
The multiple award-winning actress has been nominated over 100 times in her singing and acting career. She’s won two Oscars, two Grammys, one Emmy, one Golden Globe and her recently acquired Tony award.
The Tony award-winning show was co-produced with RuPaul (who won his first Tony for the show), with Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Mindy Kaling and Billy Porter.
Written by Michael R. Jackson, ‘A Strange Loop’, follows the story of Usher (Jaquel Spivey), a Black queer musical theater composer who is writing a musical about a Black queer musical composer while working as an usher at The Lion King.
