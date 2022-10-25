RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kanye West's 'Jeen-Yuhs' documentary will not be removed from Netflix

Philip Matogo

Music mogul Kanye West's documentary will not be taken off Netflix in the wake of his anti-Semitic rants.

Kanye West
Kanye West

The streaming giant says the biopic on his life will continue to be screened, despite the furore over West’s racial slurs.

Read Also

In the aftermath of his comments, West has witnessed several companies walk away from sponsorship deals and other forms of involvement with him.

These companies include Balenciaga, which is a luxury fashion house founded in 1919 by the Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga in San Sebastian, Spain. Called "the master of us all" by Christian Dior, Balenciaga had a reputation as a couturier of uncompromising standards

Others are believed to be ready to follow suit in dropping “Ye”, which is West’s alias.

However, the talent agency CAA, a representative for Netflix, says the 'Jeen-Yuhs' documentary trilogy on Kanye's life will not be pulled down, at all.

Netflix's says any punitive measures against West would be meaningless since they are not in business with him.

Besides, they add, he was the subject of the documentary and was not involved in creating or promoting the trilogy, so dropping it would not make sense.

The streaming service piled on by saying that there is nothing anti-Semitic in the documentary, and Netflix insists that it does not remove content about or by people who later spark controversy.

When the documentary debuted earlier this year, West materialised for the Los Angeles screening with Chaney Jones, other celebrities also joined in for the screening.

While Netflix says it will keep the documentary for streaming, Hollywood studio MRC Television, which is a leading independent studio, which sources, finances, develops, and produces shows in partnership with the industry’s foremost creative artists, is reportedly shelving a completed documentary on West, citing his recent anti-Semitic remarks.

Philip Matogo Philip Matogo Philip Matogo is a politics and business writer.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bahati hints at Diana's delivery time

Bahati hints at Diana's delivery time

Kanye West's 'Jeen-Yuhs' documentary will not be removed from Netflix

Kanye West's 'Jeen-Yuhs' documentary will not be removed from Netflix

Nyota Ndogo turns down expensive mzungu bae offer [Video]

Nyota Ndogo turns down expensive mzungu bae offer [Video]

Influencer Chebet Ronoh celebrates her body in beautiful bikini post [Photo]

Influencer Chebet Ronoh celebrates her body in beautiful bikini post [Photo]

‘I love Juliana,' says DJ Nimrod

‘I love Juliana,' says DJ Nimrod

Noti Flow's message to King Alami as she bears the blame for what transpired

Noti Flow's message to King Alami as she bears the blame for what transpired

Kenzo thanks Museveni for condoling his brother’s death

Kenzo thanks Museveni for condoling his brother’s death

Diana B thanks fans after a new YouTube milestone

Diana B thanks fans after a new YouTube milestone

The TMI & 3 other Kenyan Podcasts which will benefit from $100K by Spotify

The TMI & 3 other Kenyan Podcasts which will benefit from $100K by Spotify

Trending

John Rambo in First Blood

Sylvester Stallone refused to let Rambo die in the ending of ‘First Blood’

Wakanda Forever poster [Marvel]

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set for African premiere in Nigeria

AMAA 2O22 nominations [Twitter]

AMAA 2022: Organisers confirm plans for week-long activities

Jordan and Majors

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors feature in ‘Creed 3’ posters