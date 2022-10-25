Kanye West's 'Jeen-Yuhs' documentary will not be removed from Netflix

In the aftermath of his comments, West has witnessed several companies walk away from sponsorship deals and other forms of involvement with him.

Others are believed to be ready to follow suit in dropping “Ye”, which is West’s alias.

However, the talent agency CAA, a representative for Netflix, says the 'Jeen-Yuhs' documentary trilogy on Kanye's life will not be pulled down, at all.

Netflix's says any punitive measures against West would be meaningless since they are not in business with him.

Besides, they add, he was the subject of the documentary and was not involved in creating or promoting the trilogy, so dropping it would not make sense.

The streaming service piled on by saying that there is nothing anti-Semitic in the documentary, and Netflix insists that it does not remove content about or by people who later spark controversy.

When the documentary debuted earlier this year, West materialised for the Los Angeles screening with Chaney Jones, other celebrities also joined in for the screening.