RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kate Actress & Blessing Lung'aho stun on red carpet in South Africa [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Actors Melissa Kiplagat, Melvin Alusa, Kate Actress & Blessing were among celebs who graced the launch of Netflix series Justice Served

Actor Blessing Lung'aho, Kate Actress, Actress Melissa Kiplagat and actor Hlomla Dandala at the launch of Justice Served
Actor Blessing Lung'aho, Kate Actress, Actress Melissa Kiplagat and actor Hlomla Dandala at the launch of Justice Served

These days, celebrities in East Africa ain’t playing when it comes to red carpet fashion.

Recommended articles

Most celebrities are now investing in stylists to help them put together a perfect look for the red carpet.

Celebrities are now using fashion to define their brands, promote their work and even build partnerships.

On Thursday, award-winning Kenyan actress Kate Actress, actor Blessing Lung’aho, actress Melissa Kiplagat and actor Melvin Alusa were among celebrities who graced the launch of a new Netflix series ‘Justice Served’ in South Africa.

The four were among celebrities who understood the assignment as they came out in style to celebrate the official release of the Netflix original series.

Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya

They all used their social media pages to announce their arrival at the premiere and netizens loved how they dressed for the occasion.

“You were obviously not ready for us,” Kate captioned her photos.

“Justice has been served. NUMOOR!!NUMOOR !!,” wrote Blessing Lung’aho.

“Justice Served Premiere!!! Out now on Netflix!,” Melissa Kiplagat added.

Other notable figures who were present at the premiere are actress Khanyi Mbau Metanoia, actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Efosa Aiyevbomwan, Apollo and Hlomla Dandala who is the lead act in the series.

Actress Melissa Kiplagat at Justice Served Premiere
Actress Melissa Kiplagat at Justice Served Premiere Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya
Blessing Lung'aho at Justice Served Premiere.
Blessing Lung'aho at Justice Served Premiere. Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya
Kate Actress at Justice Served Premiere.
Kate Actress at Justice Served Premiere. Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Cast mourns Olwenya Maina who died days before release of Netflix series [Video]

The six-episode series – now streaming on the platform – follows the high-stakes drama unfolding in a hijacked South African courtroom while tension and conflict simmer on the streets and threaten to divide the country, families and friends.

Delivering an electrifying performance, Hlomla Dandala plays freedom fighter and military veteran Azania Maqoma who styles himself as an arbiter of justice while driving secret agendas to settle scores with old foes.

The cast also includes renowned actors Motshabi Tyelele, Jack Devnarain, Lerato Mvelase, Pallance Dladla, Morné Visser, Alex McGregor, Dineo Rasedile, Panch Gasela and Anton Jeftha.

Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served
Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Award winning Nigerian star Phyno teams up with Tekno for new banger

Award winning Nigerian star Phyno teams up with Tekno for new banger

Kate Actress & Blessing Lung'aho stun on red carpet in South Africa [Photos]

Kate Actress & Blessing Lung'aho stun on red carpet in South Africa [Photos]

I'm single and searching - Tanasha Donna

I'm single and searching - Tanasha Donna

Bahati pours out his heart to Diana Marua after securing new deal with their kids

Bahati pours out his heart to Diana Marua after securing new deal with their kids

Crystal Asige's message to Raila after ODM nominated her to Senate

Crystal Asige's message to Raila after ODM nominated her to Senate

Rapper Nonini goes after social media influencer in legal battle

Rapper Nonini goes after social media influencer in legal battle

My kids were taken to the orphanage - Mishi Dorah after being jailed

My kids were taken to the orphanage - Mishi Dorah after being jailed

How Redsan and Demarco's show went down in the US [Video]

How Redsan and Demarco's show went down in the US [Video]

Lupita shares tips on how to keep makeup intact during hot weather

Lupita shares tips on how to keep makeup intact during hot weather

Trending

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first trailer debuts with soundtrack by Tems

Wakanda Forever poster [Marvel]

Jackie Chan-produced action movie criticised for filming in devastated Syrian town

Jackie Chan

Kate Actress & Blessing Lung'aho stun on red carpet in South Africa [Photos]

Actor Blessing Lung'aho, Kate Actress, Actress Melissa Kiplagat and actor Hlomla Dandala at the launch of Justice Served