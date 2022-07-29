Kate Actress & Blessing Lung'aho stun on red carpet in South Africa [Photos]

Most celebrities are now investing in stylists to help them put together a perfect look for the red carpet.

Celebrities are now using fashion to define their brands, promote their work and even build partnerships.

On Thursday, award-winning Kenyan actress Kate Actress, actor Blessing Lung’aho, actress Melissa Kiplagat and actor Melvin Alusa were among celebrities who graced the launch of a new Netflix series ‘Justice Served’ in South Africa.

The four were among celebrities who understood the assignment as they came out in style to celebrate the official release of the Netflix original series.

Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya

They all used their social media pages to announce their arrival at the premiere and netizens loved how they dressed for the occasion.

“You were obviously not ready for us,” Kate captioned her photos.

“Justice has been served. NUMOOR!!NUMOOR !!,” wrote Blessing Lung’aho.

“Justice Served Premiere!!! Out now on Netflix!,” Melissa Kiplagat added.

Other notable figures who were present at the premiere are actress Khanyi Mbau Metanoia, actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Efosa Aiyevbomwan, Apollo and Hlomla Dandala who is the lead act in the series.

Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya

Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya

Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya

The six-episode series – now streaming on the platform – follows the high-stakes drama unfolding in a hijacked South African courtroom while tension and conflict simmer on the streets and threaten to divide the country, families and friends.

Delivering an electrifying performance, Hlomla Dandala plays freedom fighter and military veteran Azania Maqoma who styles himself as an arbiter of justice while driving secret agendas to settle scores with old foes.

The cast also includes renowned actors Motshabi Tyelele, Jack Devnarain, Lerato Mvelase, Pallance Dladla, Morné Visser, Alex McGregor, Dineo Rasedile, Panch Gasela and Anton Jeftha.

Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya

Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya

Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya

Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya

Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya

Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya

Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya

Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya

Moments captured at the official launch of Netflix Original series Justice Served Pulse Live Kenya