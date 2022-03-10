Kate Actress, Jackie Matubia win big at Women in Film Awards 2022 [Photos]

Actress Catherine Kamau popularly known as Kate actress and actress Jackie Matubia were among the biggest winners of the night.

Kate took home the award for the best actress in Film for her role in Nafsi – a romantic drama feature film, directed by Ruben Odanga.

“When I took on the role of Shiku on #Nafsi , , I was looking for growth as an actor , to push the envelope , this is a confirmation that I am on the right path . Thank you so much my people for holding me down , to the entire #Nafsifilm cast and crew , to @odangareuben 🙏🏽… @women_infilmawards Asanteni Sana,” wrote an excited Kate actress.

Kate Actress, Jackie Matubia win big at Women in Film Awards 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

In Nafsi actress Mumbi Maina and Kate Actress, play childhood best friends faced with the biggest test of their lives. When Aisha (Mumbi) is unable to conceive after a traumatic childhood experience, her best friend Shiko (Catherine) offers to be her surrogate to help save her marriage, but they soon find out that everything is easier said than done.

Actress Jackie Matubia was crowned best actress in TV drama following her role in Citizen TV’s telenovela ‘Zora’.

“I would like to thank each and everyone of you who took time and voted for me

“Nana” was a role I loved and acting is my everything ❤️❤️ Thank you my people,” wrote Matubia after winning the Award.

The Women in Film Awards (WiFA) aims at bringing women filmmakers in Kenya together and provide a space where diversity of women voices, stories and creativity is equally recognized and celebrated.