'Symphony' is the 'Empire' of Africa - Tanasha Donna says after movie debut [Video]

Amos Robi

Tanasha Donna teases her new movie as the African version of the American drama series 'Empire'

Tanasha Donna
Tanasha Donna

Singer turned actress Tanasha Donna has shared her experience in her first debut as an actress in the movie 'Symphony'.

Speaking to this writer during the premier of the movie, Tanasha explained how she was able to feature in the movie, lending her own name to the character she played.

“I have a representative in Nigeria called Master T who handles my PR and AR in Nigeria and he has really helped me grow an audience there. He connected me to the producers of the movie who flew me in and the reception was very warm and it was very exciting for me,” she stated.

Symphony movie [EverRise Entertainment /Sulcata Entertainment]
Symphony movie [EverRise Entertainment /Sulcata Entertainment] Pulse Nigeria

Tanasha described the character she played as "interesting", noting that the role gave her a chance to try a new challenge.

The launch of the movie was attended by members of the crew and cast some of whom had to fly from Nigeria where the entire movie was filmed. From Kenya, other guests present were rapper Boutross Munene and members of the media.

Tanasha said the launch of the movie was a big step in the continent as it solely focused on music and entertainment.

Symphony movie [EverRise Entertainment /Sulcata Entertainment]
Symphony movie [EverRise Entertainment /Sulcata Entertainment] Pulse Nigeria

"Symphony is a one-of-a-kind movie for Africa because it’s an African movie that is focused on the entertainment and music industry. I have seen all other genres of African movies but I'm yet to see one entirely focused on the entertainment and music industry. It's kind of an ‘Empire’ but an African ‘Empire’," she stated.

Tanasha spoke about taking up more challenges as she seeks to explore diversity in the entertainment industry adding that the beauty of the Kenyan industry is the flexibility of most artistes.

Watch the full interview with Tanasha Donna below:-

