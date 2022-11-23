RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kibera set crime drama series 'Pepeta' premieres in colourful event [Photos]

Amos Robi

'Pepeta' is based on the true life events of Harun 'Rio' Wathari a former footballer from Kibera

Members of the fourth estate, guests and actors were on Tuesday, November 22 treated to an eventful night as the crime drama series 'Pepeta' officially premiered.

The event held at the Nairobi Street Kitchen in Westlands was hosted by Amina Abdi Rabar where invited guests had the opportunity to watch the first episode of the series which launches on Showmax on Thursday, November 24.

Harun 'Rio' Wathari who the story is based was also in attendance with actors featured in the series such as Brahim Ouma, Malik Lemmy, Avril Nyambura, Lwanda Jawar, and Dedan J. Onyango, as well as director Vincent Mbaya also in attendance.

Mbaya, the director of the series, said that he was pulled to the story because it is based on true events and further praised the courage of Rio for choosing to share his story.

“The first thing that attracted me to this story is that it’s based on real-life events. I was sold the moment I heard about it. Shoutout to Rio because it’s not easy to tell your life story and allow people to come in and show it to the world.

"It’s a very brave thing, and it’s an important story and I think what we’ve done on this show is going to shake the industry,” Mbaya said

The launch also saw an emotional moment as Dedan Juma who plays 'Zeze' paid tribute to his late mother who introduced him to theatre to save him from a life of crime.

Juma said getting the role was something he had been preparing for a long time and gave it his all.

“It’s like I’ve lived Zeze’s life and I always knew that if I ever get a role like this, I would do justice to it,” Juma said.

'Pepeta' replaces the just concluded political drama series 'County 49' and new episodes drop every Thursday on Showmax.

Below are photos from the premiere:

