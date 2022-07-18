RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

King Kaka releases trailer to his new movie 'Kamtupe' starring Jimmi Gathu, Femi One

Dennis Milimo

Voiced by Jeff Koinange the movie features Jimi Gathu, Stanley Obienji, Kelvin Musili, Femi One, & Joyce Maina

King Kaka's new movie Kamtupe
Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima stage name King Kaka has announced the official release of Kamtupe trailer – a new movie set to premiere on July 22, 2022.

Kamtupe is a new film that tells the story of a government official trying to locate his relative in the wrong neighbourhood.

He ends up being attacked by thugs who make away with his laptop that has confidential information - if leaked the whole country is in shambles.

The film which was voiced by the seasoned media personality Jeff Koinange features Jimmi Gathu, Stanley Obienji, Kelvin Musili, Femi One, Joyce Maina, and many more.

King Kaka's new movie Kamtupe
The film is also fused with music from King Kaka, Otile Brown, Femi One, Kanambo Dede, Mbithi and Jadi

“Ladies & Gentlemen , The Official Trailer to @kamtupethefilm is Out . This Friday we Premier at @anga.imax , Limited Tickets. #kakaempireisthelifestyle @kakaempirefilms,” King Kaka announced.

The film has been prepared by King Kaka’s production house and record label Kaka Empire and Ambition media house.

The Kamtupe film was written and directed by King Kaka.

“Ladies and Gentlemen my Debut as a Writer & Director . I present to you @kamtupethefilm starring @obienji @dimanmkareclassics @vinshente @brendahjons @joycemaina @femi_one @manduve18 and Many More.

"This is History!!! A Kaka Empire Films Production in conjunction with @ambitionmediahouseke @stevemugo_,” King Kaka said while introducing the film for the first time.

King Kaka
scarletmwende 💯NICE ONE Cant wait to watch... we are proud of you King Kaka

envercockey_ Congratulations mzae🔥

kheahanthony King will always be aking🔥🙌

guy.monday When he said he wants that laptop by 8, I felt that 😂 if u know u know

mode_yule_g_254 For a moment I thought ni Warner Bros... Genje sana 🔥🔥👏🙌

alivitsa_d Daaaammmmnn, from the trailer you can tell it's a good one

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

