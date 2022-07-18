King Kaka releases trailer to his new movie 'Kamtupe' starring Jimmi Gathu, Femi One

Kamtupe is a new film that tells the story of a government official trying to locate his relative in the wrong neighbourhood.

He ends up being attacked by thugs who make away with his laptop that has confidential information - if leaked the whole country is in shambles.

The film which was voiced by the seasoned media personality Jeff Koinange features Jimmi Gathu, Stanley Obienji, Kelvin Musili, Femi One, Joyce Maina, and many more.

The film is also fused with music from King Kaka, Otile Brown, Femi One, Kanambo Dede, Mbithi and Jadi

“Ladies & Gentlemen , The Official Trailer to @kamtupethefilm is Out . This Friday we Premier at @anga.imax , Limited Tickets. #kakaempireisthelifestyle @kakaempirefilms,” King Kaka announced.

The film has been prepared by King Kaka’s production house and record label Kaka Empire and Ambition media house.

The Kamtupe film was written and directed by King Kaka.

“Ladies and Gentlemen my Debut as a Writer & Director . I present to you @kamtupethefilm starring @obienji @dimanmkareclassics @vinshente @brendahjons @joycemaina @femi_one @manduve18 and Many More.

"This is History!!! A Kaka Empire Films Production in conjunction with @ambitionmediahouseke @stevemugo_,” King Kaka said while introducing the film for the first time.

