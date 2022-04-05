Special film on Rwanda's 1994 Genocide to be screened globally on April 10

Iseta: Behind The Roadblock, the film to be screened, is a documentary by British-Kenyan producer Nick Hughes and Rwandan director Eric Kabera.

Together with victims, survivors, killers and witnesses, Hughes revisits the scene of brutal murders he witnessed as a journalist on a quiet road in Kigali, at the beginning of the darkest 100 days in Africa’s history.

Even though almost one million people were slaughtered, there is only one known segment of footage showing any actual killing, it was captured by Nick.

In the documentary, Nick brings together those he filmed, unaware that they were filmed and that the 1994 moment can be replayed.

As the footage returns to the community, friends and family relive the tragedy, as they work with Nick to identify the victims, and eventually the killers.

“The Genocide against the Tutsi stands as one of the most horrific events of the 21st Century. This film is a very human story, behind the cold figures of the Genocide, by putting a human face to that incomprehensible tragedy,” explained Nick Hughes, of Vivid Features in Kenya.

Eric Kabera, of Kwetu Productions in Rwanda, added: “We’re grateful to MyMovies.Africa™, for making this story available, for the world to learn from our tragedy. Proceeds will continue to support our educational programmes on genocide and human rights.”

Those who will participate in the global screening will also have a chance to interact with the filmmakers.

Others who created the film include Juan Reina (Director & Editor), Fabien Muhire (Cinematography), Dushimirimana Thierry (Cinematography) and Kavila Matu (Editor).