Every now and then, film makers go that extra mile and bring us shows which provoke us to put a little more thought into everyday situations.

Such shows, sometimes, make for the most memorable entertainment pieces of our time and also end up sparking much needed conversations in society.

Gladly, Showmax has a good collection of such thought-provoking shows that might even introduce you to new perspectives on life.

Crime and Justice

Believe the hype! From Episode 1, Crime and Justice keeps you glued to your TV as you try to crack what will happen next.

The show stars the lovely Sarah Hassan and accomplished Alfred Munyua who play detective Makena and detective Silas.

Dam

This one can only be described as a chilling, psychological thriller! Dam is definitely a must-watch!

The story centres around Yola who inherits the family home after her father dies only to face a series of events which cause her to question whether the house is haunted or she is losing her mind.

And what’s more, this is a brilliant Showmax Original!

Raised by Wolves

Sci-fi die-hards have not been left behind. You can now stream HBO’s Raised by Wolves on Showmax!

From the maker of Alien and Blade Runner, Executive Producer Ridley Scott, comes this extraordinary adventure of two androids tasked to raise a human baby on a mysterious planet.

