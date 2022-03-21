Sarah Hassan, Mumbi Maina & Eugene Mbugua among nominees for AMVCA awards [Full List]

The list of nominees for the eighth edition of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) is out and heavy weights in the Africa film industry are set to battle it out for the top accolades.
Kenyan actress Sarah Hassan has been nominated in the Best Actress in Comedy (Movie/TV Series) category for her role in Justice In Time.
On the other hand, Actress Mumbi Maina has been nominated in the Best Supporting actress category for a role she played in La Femme Anjola.
“What a way to start the week!!! So stoked and grateful! I really didn’t see this one coming. Thank you @africamagic for my first AMVCA nomination for my role as Thabisa in #lafemmeanjola ! Congratulations to all the nominees and to the @audreysilvang gang! Voting has already began and ends April 29th! Link to vote is in my bio,” shared Mumbu Maina.
Kenya’s renowned creative powerhouse, Eugene Mbugua earned a nomination in the Best Documentary category through ‘This Love’ that features Nameless and his wife Wahu.
Celebrated actor and script Writer Abel Mutu’s A Grand Little Lie under Phil It production has been pitted against, The Girl In The Yellow Jumper, My Husband’s Wife, Just In Time, Ugonwa Wa Kifo, Beautiful Ashes for the Best Movie in East Africa.
Keny's movie Just In Time that features Sarah Hassan, Kagwe Mungai, Pierra Makena, Stycie Waweru, Eve S’Souza and Blessing Lungaho earned 6 nominations at this years AMVCA awards.
“Oh my goodness Just In Time got 6 nominations at the @africamagic #AMVCA8, Best Overall Movie, Best Actress in a comedy, Best Picture Editor, Best Cinematrographer, Best Movie East Africa and Best Sound Track,” wrote Sarah Hassan.
For this year's award, a worthwhile eight-day event will precede the main event slated for May 14, 2022.
Full List of Nominees for Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards ‘AMVCA’
Best Movie (East Africa)
The Girl In The Yellow Jumper
A Grand Little Lie
My Husband’s Wife
Just In Time
Ugonwa Wa Kifo
Beautiful Ashes
Best Actress in a Comedy
Bimbo Ademoye - Breaded Life
Bisola Aiyeola -Dwindle
Funke Akindele - Omo Ghetto
Nancy Isime - Kambili
Sarah Hassan - Just In Time
Best Documentary
Taiwo Adeyemi - Road2Blow
Femi Odugbemi - Unmasked: Leadership, Trust and the COVID19 Pandemic in Nigeria
Eugene Mbugua - This Love
Allen Onyige - Sunset in Makoko
Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku Elena Schilling, Daniela Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg - If Objects Could Speak
Lawrence Adejumo - Streets of Lagos: Dear Little People
Best Actor in a Comedy
Shawn Faqua -Soole
Deyemi Okanlawon - Omo Ghetto: The Saga
Gideon Okeke -Loving Rona
Samuel Perry ‘Broda Shaggi’ - Dwindle
Femi Adebayo - Progressive Tailor’s Club
Williams Uchemba -Dear Affy
Timini Egbuson -Ponzi
Best Supporting Actor (Movie or TV Series)
Bucci Franklin - Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Adjetey Anang - Gold Coast Lounge
Odunlade Adekola -Jankariwo
Eric Roberts - A Soldier’s Story
Amina - Magaji Mijinyawa
Yemi Blaq -The New Normal
Tope Tedela -Country Hard
Best Supporting Actress (Movie or TV Series)
Bisola Aiyeola -Sugar Rush
Mercy Johnson Okojie -The New Normal
Clarion Chukwurah -Amina
Mumbi Maina -La Femme Anjola
Enado Odigie - The New Normal
Omowunmi Dada -Country Hard
Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha - Omo Ghetto: The Saga
Best Online Content Creator
Mr Macaroni
Tee Kuro
Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori
Oga Sabinus
Jacqueline Suowari
Eden Victor
Elozonam
Best Short Film or Online Video
Something About Zee
Fractured
Ounje Ale
Koro
Kiitan
Dices
I am the prostitute mama described
Best Actor in a Drama
Stan Nze - Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Uzee Usman - Voiceless
Gabriel Afolayan - For Maria Ebun Pataki
Efa Iwara - This Lady Called Life
Femi Jacobs - Introducing the Kujus
Enyinna Nwigwe - Dear Affy
Timini Egbuson - Introducing the Kujus
Best Actress in a Drama
Asabe Madaki - Voiceless
Osas Ighodaro - Rattlesnake
Meg Otanwa - For Maria Ebun Pataki
Bisola Aiyeola -This Lady Called Life
Nancy Isime - Superstar
Genoveva Umeh - A Tune Away
Kehinde Bankole - Dear Affy
Best Movie (Southern Africa)
Hairareb
Black Dollar
Paul S. Wilo
Veza The Unfolding
Best Movie West Africa
Tainted Canvas
Collision Course
Amina
Rattlesnake
Omo Ghetto
Breaded Life
Nneka The Pretty Serpent
Best TV Series (Drama or Comedy)
The Mystic River
The Smart Money Woman
Rumour Has It (S3)
My Name Is A-Zed
Butuku
Jenifa’s Diary
Best Cinematographer
Muhammed Attah Ahmed - Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
James Amuta - Collision Course
Peter Kreil, Wale Adebayo, Samuel Jonathan, Moruf Fadaro - Amina
Samuel Jonathan, Moruf Fadaro - The Mystic River
John Njaga Demps - Nneka The Pretty Serpent
Victoria Mbogo - Just in Time
Best Lighting Design
Stanley Idegbu Okechukwu - Amina
Yemi Awoponle - The Mystic River
Mathew Yusuf - Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Jaco Strauss - The White Line
Godwin Lawani - Light In The Dark
Mathew Yusuf - Nneka The Pretty Serpent
Fei Mustafa - Dear Affy
Best Makeup
Gift Ameh - Voiceless
Dagogo Diminas, Gabriel Okorie Gabazzini - Amina
Balogun Abiodun - Omo Ghetto: The Saga
Ugochinyere Ihendi - Nneka The Pretty Serpent
Carina Ojoko -Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Adewunmi Fatai, Ayobami Abolarin – Peregun
Abiola Popoola - La Femme Anjola
Best Costume Designer
Titi Aina Raji - Voiceless
Millicent T. Jack - Amina
Isoken Ogiemwonyi - The Smart Money Woman
Funke Akindele Bello - Omo Ghetto: The Saga
Obijie Oru - The Mystic River
Yolanda Okereke - La Femme Anjola
Yoanna “Pepper” Chikezie + Nneka The Pretty Serpent
Best Writer Nominees
Tunde Babalola - La Femme Anjola
Toluwani Obayan, Kayode Kasum - This Lady Called Life
Tunray Femi, Damilola E. Orimogunje -For Maria Ebun Pataki
Chigozirim Nwanegbo - One Lagos Night
Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia, Biodun Stephen - Introducing the Kujus
Frank Chinedu Uba - Amina
Abosi Ogba, Sally Kenneth Dadzie, Lydia Idakula Sobogun, Olawale Adetula, Belinda Yanga Agedah -Little Black Book
Best Indigenous Language – Swahili
Obambo
Jaramandia
Rishai
Best Indigenous Language – Yoruba
Jankariwo
Alaise
Abeke
Balokun
Ijolewa
Arodan
Best Indigenous Language – Hausa
Voiceless
Sarki Goma Zamani Goma
Bana Bakwai
Tsangayar Asali
Bayi
Best Indigenous Language – Igbo
Nne-Ka
Uhuruchi (Sunset)
Echezona
Udene
Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series
The Johnsons
My Flatmates
My Siblings and I
Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series
Movement: Japa
Riona
Unmarried
Dilemma
Venge
Eve
Enakhe
Rishante
Best Picture Editor
Rogers Ofime – Voiceless
Dolapo Adeleke – Just In Time
JJC Skillz, Adeyemi Shomade, Valentine Chukwuma – Omo Ghetto: The Saga
Tester Bassey, Abiodun Okunola, Moses Inwang – Lockdown
Moses Inwang – Bad Comments
Tunde Apalowo – For Maria Ebun Pataki
Tega Salubi – Collision Course
Best Art Director
Ediri Okwa – The Smart Money Woman
Pat Nebo – Rattlesnake
Mayowa Labiran – The Mystic River
Tunji Afolayan – Amina
Chima Adighije – One Lagos Night
Chris Udomi – Day of Destiny
Best Sound Editor
Jim Lively, James Nelson – Amina
Bayo Adepetun, Biola “Lala” Olayinka – Prophetess
Puffy Tee – Omo Ghetto: The Saga
Tom Koroluk – For Maria Ebun Pataki
Habib Adebayo Olaore – Nneka The Pretty Serpent
Hassan Mageye – Tinka’s Story
Best Soundtrack
Larry Gaaga – Rattlesnake
Collision Course
Boumeester Lindsay Kagwe Mungai – Just In Time
Dabs Agwom – Amina
Pascal Aka Raquel – Gold Coast Lounge
Awele Mekwunye Bizzouch – Light In The Dark
Michael Pulse, Ponti Dikuua – The White Line
Best Multichoice Talent Factory
Bride Untangled - Abisola Aboaba
Engaito - Daisy Masembe
Nyau - Masuzyo Mwale, Cosmas Ngandwe, Abel Ngoma and Edward Sakala
Rebirth - Brian Ontiri
Oko K3 Akueteh - Christine Boateng and Eric Okyerefo
Best Director (Movie)
Mildred Okwo – La Femme Anjola
Izu Ojukwu – Amina
Ramsey Nouah – Rattlesnake
Bolanle Austen-Peters – Collision Course
Robert O. Peters – Voiceless
Ekene Som Mekwunye – Light in the Dark
Tiencepay Lawal, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja – Namaste Wahala
Best Overall Movie
Amina
Voiceless
Rattlesnake
Collision Course
Omo Ghetto
Nneka The Pretty Serpent
La Femme Anjola
Just In Time
