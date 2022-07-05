Marvel comics to introduce new gay Spider-Man character

“Surprise: I had the huge gay honour of helping to co-create Web-Weaver, who’ll make his debut in Edge of the Spider-verse this September,” Fox announced on Twitter.

He added: “Something I realised immediately when conceiving Web-Weaver is that he can’t – and shouldn’t – represent ALL gay men. No single character cant.

“His fearlessly femme identity is central to who he is, but it’s not the STORY… Which you can experience for yourself in September!”