Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors feature in ‘Creed 3’ posters

On Monday, MGM released the first two official posters for the upcoming Creed threequel, which most Rocky Balboa fans recognise as the ninth installment of the Rocky franchise.

The new posters show the characters Adonis Creed (Jordan) and Anderson Dame (Majors) in a boxing ring, angled in such a way to reveal their battle stances.

Pulse

Majors is a new character in the Rocky franchise and Jordan will serve as the film’s director for the first time.

The plotline of Creed 3 has not been revealed, however it is expected to follow the storyline of Creed 2, which focused on Adonis avenging himself against Russian boxer Viktor Drago.

Drago was the son of Rocky IV’s Ivan Drago, in Creed 2 Rocky Balboa trained Adonis Creed. Creed 2 marked Stallone’s final performance in franchise.

The upcoming sports drama threequel will star Jordan, Majors, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, and Florian Munteanu. Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II, Mila Davis-Kent, and Canelo Alvarez.

The casts’ roles have not been undisclosed.

Jordan takes over

Michael B. Jordan has officially taken over the Creed/Rocky franchise, as Stallone steps aside.

Jordan has made a string of successful and semi-successful films since Creed 2, which include 2021’s "A Journal for Jordan", directed by Denzel Washington, Amazon Prime’s "Without Remorse".

He will also feature in the forthcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, set to premiere on Nov. 11 in theaters.