Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors feature in ‘Creed 3’ posters

Philip Matogo

The official posters for the Michael B. Jordan movie “Creed 3” has been officially released.

“You can’t run from your past,” reads the tagline on the new Creed III posters, revealing the main characters as Michael B. Jordan (of course) alongside up-and-coming actor Jonathan Majors.

Read Also

On Monday, MGM released the first two official posters for the upcoming Creed threequel, which most Rocky Balboa fans recognise as the ninth installment of the Rocky franchise.

The new posters show the characters Adonis Creed (Jordan) and Anderson Dame (Majors) in a boxing ring, angled in such a way to reveal their battle stances.

Official poster for Creed 3
Official poster for Creed 3 Pulse

Majors is a new character in the Rocky franchise and Jordan will serve as the film’s director for the first time.

The plotline of Creed 3 has not been revealed, however it is expected to follow the storyline of Creed 2, which focused on Adonis avenging himself against Russian boxer Viktor Drago.

Drago was the son of Rocky IV’s Ivan Drago, in Creed 2 Rocky Balboa trained Adonis Creed. Creed 2 marked Stallone’s final performance in franchise.

The upcoming sports drama threequel will star Jordan, Majors, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, and Florian Munteanu. Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II, Mila Davis-Kent, and Canelo Alvarez.

The casts’ roles have not been undisclosed.

Michael B. Jordan has officially taken over the Creed/Rocky franchise, as Stallone steps aside.

Jordan has made a string of successful and semi-successful films since Creed 2, which include 2021’s "A Journal for Jordan", directed by Denzel Washington, Amazon Prime’s "Without Remorse".

He will also feature in the forthcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, set to premiere on Nov. 11 in theaters.

Creed III will premiere in theaters on March 3, 2023.

Philip Matogo Philip Matogo Philip Matogo is a politics and business writer.
