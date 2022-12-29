ADVERTISEMENT
Nairobi filmed web series 'Emotional Damage' finally premieres

Amos Robi

The film shot in Nairobi talks about love, crime, drug abuse and their consequences

Emotional Damage Cover
Emotional Damage Cover

A new web series dubbed Emotional Damage has finally premiered.

The 10-part series is about eight young Nairobians who find themselves in a love web as they look to make ends meet in the city.

Besides focusing on love and relationships, the series delves into crime, and drug abuse, and points out issues that can have devastating consequences.

The series director Kangethe Mungai says it is suitable for people who are sexually active and puts matters as they are without hiding truths.

“As long as you are sexually active this show speaks to you, perhaps in a bold way that might not be too palatable but it is what it is, we are telling it as it is, unapologetically,” Kangethe says.

READ: Kibera set crime drama series 'Pepeta' premieres in colourful event [Photos]

Filmed in Nairobi under Kikwetu Productions, the series stars Bryanna Wanjiku (Shina), Jon Njomo (Kibe), Michelle Kimani (Flo), Said Yeri (Kaje), Faiz Ouma (Major), Bernice Njeri (Chokuu), John Kibe (Ken) and Tana Musee (Maggy)

Michelle Kimani who plays Flo said there is evident growth in the film industry that is moving from storytelling to a new level and whose reception is great.

“This was the most exciting and bold show I took part in. I’m glad that the film industry no longer limits storytelling and that the people receiving it open-mindedly. It was a privilege getting to work with Kikwetu Productions and making this beautiful masterpiece, not forgetting the amazing crew behind it” Kimani said.

The series is available on Kikwetu productions website.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
