Netflix announces 1st Kenyan series 'Country Queen' [Trailer]

Set in contemporary Kenya, Country Queen is a family drama series that tells the story of ordinary Kenyans fighting against a corporate power that threatens to destroy their homes and lives.

The series focuses on the issues of land grabbing and exploitation, and how these factors impact the lives and relationships of the main characters, their families, and communities.

Country Queen stars Melissa Kiplagat as Akisa, a woman from a sleepy village who now leads a comfortable but complicated life in the city.

Her dark past and complex relationship with the powerful and ruthless Sibala family sets in motion a string of events with rippling consequences.

More exciting is that the series was filmed in Nairobi, Machakos and Murang’a counties and was directed by Vincent Mbaya, Tosh Gitonga and Brian Munene.

“We’re excited to bring this authentic Kenyan story to our viewers around the world. More than 222 million entertainment fans will get the opportunity to experience Kenya’s talent and creativity with Country Queen,” says Nkateko Mabaso, Netflix’s Director of Licensing in Africa.

He added: “The MOU we signed with the Kenyan government in April signaled our intention to meaningfully contribute to Kenya’s creative community and through this title, we want to show - not just tell - how committed we are to making sure Kenyan stories find a place to shine on a global stage.”

The cast of Country Queen includes Melissa Kiplagat, Melvin Alusa, Blessing Lung'aho, Nini Wacera, Mumbi Kaigwa, Muthoni Gathecha, Sheila Munyiva, Nyokabi Macharia, Joel Otukho, Eddy Kimani, Abu Sensei, Nice Githinji, Nancy Karanja, Maina Olwenya, Kael Njihia, Robert Agengo, Oliver Litondo, Vera Atsango, Peter King, Johnson 'Fish' Chege and Raymond Ofula.

Country Queen premieres exclusively on Netflix on Friday the 15th of July 2022.