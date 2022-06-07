RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix chief joins Russia's American blacklist

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Russia has added an additional 61 names to its list of blacklisted Americans in retaliation for the country's economic sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings [Variety]
The updated list published on Monday, June 6, 2022, by Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spots Netflix's co-CEO Reed Hastings. The Executive joins over 1000 politicians, entertainers and moguls permanently banned from entering Russian territory.

In a statement released by Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the U.S. nationals were blacklisted “in response to a constantly expanding list of sanctions imposed on Russian politicians and public figures, as well as representatives of Russian business.”

Recall that the streaming giant shut down its Russian operations shortly after Ukraine's invasion. The withdrawal from the market reportedly cost the streamer 700,0000 subscribers.

Other notable names on the list nicknamed the Russophobia list include President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and actor Morgan Freeman.

Freeman's ban trended on social media with fans ridiculing Russia over its decision to ban the actor. Freeman was ban for a 2017 Committee to Investigate Russia video which accused Russia of continued attacks on America's democracy.

The list also features deceased politicians such as former Senator John McCain, R-Ariz.; Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev; and former deputy director of the Defense Intelligence Agency Melissa Drisko.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

