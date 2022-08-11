RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix excites fans with Young, Famous and African season 2 [Video]

Young, Famous and African series that features Diamond and Zari is making a comeback on Netflix

Diamond & Zari’s Young,Famous and African series earns 1st international nomination

Streaming giant Netflix has announced the return of season 2 of Young, Famous and African series.

A video shared by the steaming platform indicates that the series will soon be available on the platform and fans should get ready for a more entertaining season full of drama and lots of surprises.

The trailer for season two captures broadcaster and TV producer Andile Ncube visiting Zari Hassan at her home at a time her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz is also around.

“Mo money, mo praalems! I can’t wait to see how this one turns out! #YoungFamousAfrican Season 2, coming soon!,” read a caption from Netflix.

The central theme of Netflix's African reality series Young, Famous & African is "African love" in the context of the continent's urban culture, and the showrunners couldn't have done a better job giving agency to the subject. African urban culture has finally found its voice!

The series, which premiered on March 18 2022 is the first unscripted African reality series on Netflix, with seven sizzling episodes featuring some of the continent’s biggest personalities.

Young, Famous & African cast members Zari the Boss Lady, Naked DJ's girlfriend Kayleigh Schwark, Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau and Annie Macaulay-Idibia Pulse Live Kenya

Young, Famous & African cast is made of a few select stars from South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda as they manoeuvre tempestuous love lives, feuds and demanding careers in the city of bling, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The reality series includes couple 2Baba and Annie Macaulay-Idibia, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, actor Khanyi Mbau, musician Diamond Platnumz, rapper Nadia Nakai, businesswoman Zari ‘The Bosslady’ Hassan, broadcaster and TV producer Andile Ncube, and radio jockey Naked DJ.

Much like other reality series that follow rich folk, Young, Famous & African chronicles the everyday lives and projects of people with several digits on their bank accounts so the audience can get a glimpse of how the other side lives.

'Young, Famous & African' cast Pulse

In July, the Young, Famous and African series earned its first international nomination in the 11th annual National Reality TV Awards in the United Kingdom.

The trendy series was nominated in the Best International Show Category alongside other shows.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

