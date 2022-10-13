RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix is training 46 East African filmmakers in Kenya [Details]

Miriam Mwende

The next generation of storytellers celebrated at a ‘Class of 2022 Roll Call’ event held in Nairobi

Netflix's CESF Class of 2022 at graduation
Netflix's CESF Class of 2022 at graduation

Netflix has announced an inaugural cohort of 46 East African recipients of its Creative Equity Scholarship Fund (CESF).

Read Also

The scholarship fund for sub-Saharan students is part of Netflix’s global Netflix Creative Equity Fund launched in 2021 with the goal of developing a strong, diverse pipeline of creatives around the world.

CESF aims at providing financial support to African creatives to access quality tertiary education in film and TV-focused disciplines. All the beneficiaries are eligible to receive a full scholarship which includes - tuition, accommodation, a living stipend, and education supplies.

"The richness in creativity, talent and diversity has never been in doubt. What is lacking is more opportunities. This is why our role at Netflix in all this has been to open that door of opportunity just a little bit wider and allow; as a beginning, the 46 young East African beneficiaries of our scholarship to step forward and be challenged to tell great African stories.

“It’s truly an honour and privilege and something we hope we will look back on this not just as an ending but a beginning. Thank you to our five partnering institutions for being part of the Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund, continuing to grow and uplifting the potential of the creative industry,” Netflix's SSA Director of Public Policy Shola Sanni explained.

The inaugural cohort of awardees have enrolled for certificate, diploma, and degree courses as follows: 19 have enrolled in certificate programs, 22 in diploma programs, and 5 in degree programs. Furthermore, the largest group of beneficiaries are between the ages of 18-25 years.

Recipients for Certificate in Film Studies (from Kenya)

  1. Victor Odhiambo Tindi
  2. Saidi Mohamed Mujibu
  3. Pauline Wanjiru Mwangi
  4. Mwavaga Shadrine Lumonye
  5. Bobson Fadhili Mwamburi
  6. Simon Njogu Wacira
  7. Felix Otieno Odhiambo
  8. Derrick Bosire
  9. Dorcas Kelly Katunge
  10. Teresia Wanjiru Mbugua
  11. Kelvin Mbuvi Ngatta
  12. Clinton Aguma
  13. Martha Muthoni Mutiso
  14. Jeffither Murimi Kariuki
Front Row - Netflix Executives, Timothy Owase CEO (KFC) and KCA University Officials
Front Row - Netflix Executives, Timothy Owase CEO (KFC) and KCA University Officials Pulse Live Kenya
Partners & Friends of Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund
Partners & Friends of Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund Pulse Live Kenya

Recipients for Certificate in Film & Television (from Kenya)

  1. Martin Toroi Walucho
  2. Steve Gitau Ng’ang’a

Recipients in Film Production

  1. Cynthia Wanjiku Muniu
  2. Fortune Wise Chege
  3. Augustine Ondera Alfred from South Sudan.

Recipients in Diploma in Film & Television Production (from Kenya)

  1. Denis Musungu
  2. Memusa Christopher Lesikito
  3. Nyokabi Gitonga Jackline
  4. Jonathan Efwaine Anyange
  5. Lucky Wanja Wangari
  6. Ebenyo William Eloto
  7. Solomon Ewoi Emuria
  8. Jerry Mokua Sakwa
  9. Yvan King Mukunzi (Rwanda)
  10. Belone Irakoze (Burundi)
  11. Joyce Isaac Cleto Alimu (South Sudan)
  12. Amisha Janat Mukasa.

The program is currently being administered by HEVA Fund in partnership with Africa Digital Media Institute (ADMI); Kenya Film School (KFS); KCA University; Kenyatta University and United States International University Africa (USIU). The five institutions of higher learning in Kenya will support the formal qualification and training of aspiring creatives from the region.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Netflix is training 46 East African filmmakers in Kenya [Details]

Netflix is training 46 East African filmmakers in Kenya [Details]

Willis Raburu reveals story that landed him lucrative job at Citizen TV [Video]

Willis Raburu reveals story that landed him lucrative job at Citizen TV [Video]

Kevin hart shares never-seen-before photos with his late father [Photos]

Kevin hart shares never-seen-before photos with his late father [Photos]

Milly Chebby hints at undergoing a weight loss procedure

Milly Chebby hints at undergoing a weight loss procedure

Savara featured in new Gengetone song by Vic West [WATCH]

Savara featured in new Gengetone song by Vic West [WATCH]

A gift for my hero - Zuchu gifts Diamond gold chain worth Sh1.5 million [Video]

A gift for my hero - Zuchu gifts Diamond gold chain worth Sh1.5 million [Video]

Michelle Obama announces awards to honor memoir writers

Michelle Obama announces awards to honor memoir writers

Ex-model accuses Trevor Ombija of lying in sound disturbance case [Screenshots]

Ex-model accuses Trevor Ombija of lying in sound disturbance case [Screenshots]

Akothee cries foul as family members turn their back on her

Akothee cries foul as family members turn their back on her

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

Netflix's CESF Class of 2022 at graduation

Netflix is training 46 East African filmmakers in Kenya [Details]