Netflix is training 46 East African filmmakers in Kenya [Details]

The scholarship fund for sub-Saharan students is part of Netflix’s global Netflix Creative Equity Fund launched in 2021 with the goal of developing a strong, diverse pipeline of creatives around the world.

CESF aims at providing financial support to African creatives to access quality tertiary education in film and TV-focused disciplines. All the beneficiaries are eligible to receive a full scholarship which includes - tuition, accommodation, a living stipend, and education supplies.

"The richness in creativity, talent and diversity has never been in doubt. What is lacking is more opportunities. This is why our role at Netflix in all this has been to open that door of opportunity just a little bit wider and allow; as a beginning, the 46 young East African beneficiaries of our scholarship to step forward and be challenged to tell great African stories.

“It’s truly an honour and privilege and something we hope we will look back on this not just as an ending but a beginning. Thank you to our five partnering institutions for being part of the Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund, continuing to grow and uplifting the potential of the creative industry,” Netflix's SSA Director of Public Policy Shola Sanni explained.

The inaugural cohort of awardees have enrolled for certificate, diploma, and degree courses as follows: 19 have enrolled in certificate programs, 22 in diploma programs, and 5 in degree programs. Furthermore, the largest group of beneficiaries are between the ages of 18-25 years.

Recipients for Certificate in Film Studies (from Kenya)

Victor Odhiambo Tindi Saidi Mohamed Mujibu Pauline Wanjiru Mwangi Mwavaga Shadrine Lumonye Bobson Fadhili Mwamburi Simon Njogu Wacira Felix Otieno Odhiambo Derrick Bosire Dorcas Kelly Katunge Teresia Wanjiru Mbugua Kelvin Mbuvi Ngatta Clinton Aguma Martha Muthoni Mutiso Jeffither Murimi Kariuki

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Recipients for Certificate in Film & Television (from Kenya)

Martin Toroi Walucho Steve Gitau Ng’ang’a

Recipients in Film Production

Cynthia Wanjiku Muniu Fortune Wise Chege Augustine Ondera Alfred from South Sudan.

Recipients in Diploma in Film & Television Production (from Kenya)

Denis Musungu Memusa Christopher Lesikito Nyokabi Gitonga Jackline Jonathan Efwaine Anyange Lucky Wanja Wangari Ebenyo William Eloto Solomon Ewoi Emuria Jerry Mokua Sakwa Yvan King Mukunzi (Rwanda) Belone Irakoze (Burundi) Joyce Isaac Cleto Alimu (South Sudan) Amisha Janat Mukasa.